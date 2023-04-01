What's Hot

Trump Should Stop Running For President Now That He’s Been Indicted, Former GOP Gov. Says

Kieran Culkin Reveals How He Felt About His Brother Macaulay’s ‘Home Alone’ Fame

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Fox News Relentlessly Predicts Violence Will Follow Trump's Indictment

Andrew Tate Wins Appeal To Replace Detention With House Arrest

Former US Intel Director's Daughter Gets 35 Years For Murder

Some Politicians Have Tried Using Mugshots To Boost Political Fortunes

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Wrong (Again): Trans People Have Everything To Fight For

Former Olympic Sprinter Oscar Pistorius Gets Decision From Parole Board

There's A Big New Ruling On What You're Allowed To Say About An Ex-Employer. Here's What It Means For You.

Tornadoes In The South And Midwest Pulverize Homes; 1 Dead

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

PoliticsDonald TrumpCNNMaggie Haberman

Maggie Haberman Reveals How Trump Org Employees Celebrated Trump Indictment

“That really sort of tells you something about where these folks’ heads are," said The New York Times reporter.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Friday said Trump Organization employees were secretly celebrating former President Donald Trump’s indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“They were texting me, and there is a long trail of people who feel burned, in one way or another, by Donald Trump,” said Haberman, an analyst on CNN.

“We certainly saw that in the White House. This was a pattern that existed for decades in the Trump Organization,” she continued. “And the number of people I heard from yesterday who worked for his company who were really happy, one person texted with the words, ‘Wonderful news.’”

“That really sort of tells you something about where these folks’ heads are,” Haberman added.

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community