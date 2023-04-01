Maggie Haberman Reveals How Trump Org Employees Celebrated Trump Indictment

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Friday said Trump Organization employees were secretly celebrating former President Donald Trump’s indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“They were texting me, and there is a long trail of people who feel burned, in one way or another, by Donald Trump,” said Haberman, an analyst on CNN.

“We certainly saw that in the White House. This was a pattern that existed for decades in the Trump Organization,” she continued. “And the number of people I heard from yesterday who worked for his company who were really happy, one person texted with the words, ‘Wonderful news.’”