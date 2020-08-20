NYT Reporter Names Obama DNC Moment That’ll Enrage Trump The Most

Obama slammed Trump for showing “no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves” and said his successor “hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.”

Haberman, during a panel discussion on Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” observed that Trump would most likely be furious at Obama’s portrayal of him as “a person who’s just essentially fake, who’s not up for the job.”

That specific criticism “gets under President Trump’s skin more than almost anything you could say about him,” said Haberman, who as the Times’ White House correspondent has been at the sharp end of Trump’s rants on multiple occasions.

Haberman predicted Trump won’t let Obama’s comment go and will “swing wildly” attacking the remark “for the next couple of days.”

