Maggie Haberman Says Georgia Case Gets Under Trump's Skin For 1 Particular Reason

Donald Trump is troubled by the Georgia election interference case against him because of the woman leading it, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

“I don’t think, in Trump’s mind, this case bothers him in terms of the facts and the details. The prosecutor bothers him. He has been complaining about Fani Willis for months and months,” Haberman told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday.

“Women in power, among other things, tend to upset him. People who he feels he’s under attack from upset him.”

The Fulton County district attorney’s office indicted Trump and 18 of his allies last month in a mammoth racketeering case over their efforts to change Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Willis, who is Black, on social media, using inflammatory and racially-charged language.

“He has also attacked the male prosecutor, the Manhattan district attorney,” Haberman continued, referring to Alvin Bragg, whose office charged Trump in March with falsifying business records in connection to a hush money payment.

“But he has been very focussed on her in particular, and this case has gotten to him.”

Trump has been indicted in New York and Georgia, and twice federally, on a total of 91 felony charges. His federal cases are tied to his handling of classified documents and his attempted coup.

He’s also gone after special counsel Jack Smith, who’s leading the federal prosecutions, and judges overseeing the cases.