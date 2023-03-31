Maggie Haberman Delivers Frightening Warning On Trump: 'He Can't Control This'

Haberman, during a discussion on “Anderson Cooper 360,” highlighted the arrest process that the former president is reportedly expected to go through on Tuesday following an indictment for his role in connection to hush money payment.

Haberman argued that the arrest will look different for Trump as the Secret Service would be involved in what she described as a “jarring” process.

“I think that that is going to be much more jarring for him than I think people realize... This is somebody who has spent more than four decades trying to avoid being arrested or being indicted,” Haberman said.

“And so this is a really scary moment for him, despite whatever he says.”

Haberman hesitated to share any predictions of a political “fallout” for the Republican presidential candidate in 2024 but remarked that he can’t control his situation unlike past moments in his career.

“I think this is the first time that I can think of where he can’t control this,” said Haberman as she contrasted the indictment with his first impeachment, his second impeachment and the Mueller report.

