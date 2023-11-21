LOADING ERROR LOADING

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said she believes there’s at least some substance to the rumor that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson may be in contention to become Donald Trump’s running mate, should the former president become the GOP’s 2024 nominee.

During a podcast interview with The Dispatch’s Jamie Weinstein released on Monday, Weinstein asked Haberman if “Tucker Carlson as vice president” is “a real thing that you’re hearing as a possibility or is that floated by maybe people around Tucker?”

“It’s a real thing that I am hearing as a possibility,” Haberman replied. “The likelihood of it, I don’t know.”

“I think there will be a pretty professionalized vetting process, honestly,” she continued. “I know that that might sound unbelievable based on what we’ve seen from Trump historically but Trump’s current political team is the best, at least as a non-incumbent, that he’s had, and there’s just a different level of control.”

“I don’t think the Tucker thing is not real,” added Haberman, before pointing out a potential pitfall for Trump should he choose the far-right conspiracy theory-pushing personality who now releases video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I think the risk with Tucker Carlson and Trump is that Tucker Carlson is a very big star in his own right and I’m not sure how Trump would contend with that,” she said.

Earlier this month, Trump admitted he’d consider Carlson for the role.