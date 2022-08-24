Magic Johnson Refutes Viral Rumor He Donated Blood To COVID-19 Patients

NBA icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson shut down circulating online rumors that he donated blood to COVID-19 patients.
The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard, who was diagnosed with HIV in 1991, responded to the allegation on Tuesday, calling it a “false story.”
For the past few days, a since-deleted tweet made the rounds across social media, falsely claiming that he was donating “his blood to the Red Cross to help underprivileged communities to help fight COVID-19,” People reported.
“I’m aware of the false story circling the internet and to be clear, I have never donated blood,” Johnson tweeted on Tuesday.
The photo on the post showed Johnson sitting in a medical chair as a doctor collected a blood sample.
However, per The Associated Press, the photo is from the 2012 PBS Frontline documentary, “Endgame: AIDS in Black America.” In the photo, Johnson is actually getting his blood drawn by Dr. David Ho during a routine checkup — not donating it.
The American Red Cross prohibits people who are HIV-positive from ever donating blood at any point in their lives, according to the organization’s eligibility criteria.
Last November, the NBA titan — who led the Lakers to five NBA championships and won three Finals MVPs — signaled his 30-year milestone of living with HIV with a Twitter post.
“God has really blessed me!” he began his message.
“Today marks 30 years living with HIV so the message resonated with me in such a tremendous way. I thank the Lord for keeping me, giving me strength, and guiding me for 62 years but especially the last 30,” Johnson added.