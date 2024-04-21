35 Beauty Items With Results So Magical, Glinda The Good Witch Would Give Her Stamp Of Approval

Popular items from this list include:
- A paraben-free self-tanner perfect for summoning a sun-kissed glow without ever needing to step outside.
- A bestselling Sol De Janeiro body cream to tighten and smooth your skin with the help of caffeine-rich guarana, hydrating cupuacu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil.
- A hydrating lip-plumping gloss here to make you wonder if you’ve mysteriously swapped smiles with Angelina Jolie herself.
A paraben-free self-tanner
It's also vegan, cruelty free, made from recycled materials, and doesn't leave any gross fake tan smells!Promising review:
“If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME.
Dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” — Amazon customer
A bestselling Sol De Janeiro body cream
Seriously, people are *obsessed* with how this stuff smells. Its warm gourmand fragrance has notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla — yum!Promising review:
"I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference.
I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement.
Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." — Amazon customer
A hydrating lip-plumping gloss
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.Promising review:
"I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me
. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" — Alexandra
An adorable hydrating eye stick
It also helps tighten eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.Promising review:
"This stuff is magic!
I purchased this product on a recommendation from a BuzzFeed list, and was not disappointed! I have not been sleeping well due to stress, and the first day I used it, my coworkers commented how well rested I looked! I told them about it and all of them ordered one for themselves. Very impressed!" — Saminyah Marcelin
Or a fragrance-free CeraVe eye cream
Promising review:
"Out of the hundreds of products I've bought, I've written maybe five reviews. Most of those were bad reviews. 😅 THIS review is like the 10 gold stars of reviews. I LOVE THIS EYE CREAM!
I have a pretty nasty bag under only one of my eyes. Within four days, that bag is GONE! I don't know how, but it is. The area around my eyes is softer than it's ever been. Even makeup looks amazing now. It no longer settles in those pesky fine lines. I wish I could find a cream that made my entire face this soft. I microneedle, I've done TCA peels, I'm obsessed with Korean skincare, but NOTHING has ever given me such results as this eye cream. The area around my eyes feels like silk.
BUY THIS EYE CREAM! You won't be disappointed." — Emily Hunter
The cult-favorite Cosrx snail mucin repairing essence
Promising review:
"My skin dries out severely during the winter, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me. Eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month, I finally gave in, and boy, it was amazing!
My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer, and it doesn't leave a disgusting, greasy feel like Vaseline. Take it from a once-nonbeliever: You have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers
." — Kyoko Ozaki
A Briotech spray
BTW, people also love this for helping heal piercings.Promising review:
"What is this sorcery?
Okay, so I’m not gonna lie. I thought all of the before and after pics were fake, but I was desperate so I bought this stuff anyway. I had been dealing with an irritation bump for almost three months that I couldn’t get rid of, so I did some research and tried a variety of home remedies, none of which worked. Then I stumbled upon the Briotech spray and saw the before and after pictures and wanted soooo badly to believe them. I also didn’t want to get my hopes up, so I wrote them off as fake. I bought this stuff anyway (again, I was desperate) and I’m SO glad I did. I bought it on Sept. 5 and my bump (which was huge and awful) was completely gone on Sept. 25.
I’m still in shock that it worked, but i’m so happy it did. Buy this! Stick with it and I promise you won’t regret it!" — iamericadelaney
A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars
As far as skincare goes, this is stuff is basically pure gold in bar soap form.✨ You can use it on your face, neck, and all over your body as needed.Promising review:
"So I initially started using another kojic acid soap to help with my hyperpigmentation due to shaving my face because I have PCOS and have developed hirsutism. I’m usually a 'full face of makeup at all times' kind of girl because of my insecurities, but this soap has given me a new confidence. I used it for the first time Saturday night and instantly saw the results of this soap. My skin looks so much more even.
" — Adrienne Jerkins
A nonaerosol dry shampoo powder
Promising review:
"I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used almost every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet
. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try; it may soon be your favorite!" — Melanie Havert
A set of teeth-whitening pens
Promising review: "
I was looking for a new whitening product since I’ve use others in the past that didn’t work that well. I am so happy that I found this one! It really works and in a short amount of time
as well. Even just using it a week I notice a pretty big difference. My teeth had staining from age and coffee and I needed something immediately but didn’t want to spend a lot of money. The applicator is very very easy to use as well. All you do is paint it on and let it do its magic!
Definitely buy this you’ll love it!" — Courtney Mazzola
E.l.f. Camo liquid blush
Promising review:
"Imagine sweeping on a blush that feels like a little whisper of color, just enough to give your cheeks that perfect, healthy glow. That's what you get with the E.l.f. blush. The formula is silky smooth, blends like a dream, and it sits on your skin so naturally, it's like a second skin. Whether you're going for a natural daytime look or amping it up for a night out, this blush has got your back. It's like a little magic in a compact, and it won't break the bank either.
Plus, it's kind to our furry friends! Honestly, it's a total game-changer in your makeup routine! 🌟" — Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $7
(available in nine shades).
A powerful callus remover
Promising review:
"I don't think I have EVER left an Amazon review in all the years I've been a member. I have always had rough heels since I was a kid. Grew up in south Florida and was always outside barefoot. I get pedicures regularly and I have NEVER had my feet left as soft as this
! I soaked my feet it warm water for 10 minutes, (didn't dry them) put this on for about 5 minutes, then used the foot cheese grater on it and OMG! I couldn't believe it! Smooth as a baby's butt
! I put Aquaphor
and socks on afterwards. So amazing that I ordered my daughter one. This is better than what they use in salons. You won't regret buying this." – Amazon customer
A glycolic acid gel peel
Note: Glycolic acid can be a bit irritating to your skin (especially since this peel also contains retinol), so start slowly and follow the instructions carefully. Note: It's highly recommended to try the 10% or 30% strength before using the 50% strength.Perfect Image
is an independent beauty brand that launched in 2007 as a way to getprofessional-strength chemical peels in the hands of consumers at an affordable price. Promising review:
"This stuff is absolutely incredible. I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted [above] and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken five months later). I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results.
Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. For 30 bucks every few months I achieved better results than I got at a dermatologist's office.
" — Meredith
Or an affordable prescription-strength Differin retinoid gel
Promising reviews:
"Look I don’t know what kind of magical potion is in this little bottle but I’ve used it approximately four times in the past week and my skin is GLOWING. My pores are suddenly nonexistent and my blackheads have shrunk
. This stuff is amazing. Also it’s really moisturizing and not as irritating as other retinoids I have used in the past. The bottle is smaller than I was expecting but it is worth every penny. Great stuff. 11/10." — Demi
"This stuff actually works. I work in a spa and I’ve tried dozens of different products that cost five times the price to try to clear up my acn- prone skin and NOTHING has worked as well as Differin gel
. One of my esthetician coworkers recommended it to me and dang if she wasn’t right. It will dry out your skin pretty badly so make sure you have and use a good moisturizer but my skin cleared up in less than two weeks and I’m still amazed." — Rin Wisell
An air-dry leave-in cream
This cream helps define your natural texture and works best on those with wavy, curly, or coily hair!! Promising review:
"I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while, my waves resemble curls, but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product once so far, and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel-drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes, I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror, and I was amazed.
It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it, and it still looked great in the morning!!!" — mich0610
O'Keeffe's Lip Repair
Promising review:
"When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed and my lips healed up faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic and I won't go anywhere without it now.
" — Anna C. Adams
L'Oréal's 8-Second Wonder Water
This is silicone- and paraben-free!Promising review:
"OMG!!! Most amazing hair treatment I’ve ever used in my entire life. Most hair masks weigh my hair down, but since this is water, it makes it SO soft and bouncy.
I’m obsessed and will keep buying. Holy grail.
" — Natasha
A set of Lilac St. false lash segments
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer
says, "I've worn these lashes, and tbh I'm never going back to strip lashes again! These look much more natural, are easy to apply, and don't budge until removed!"Lilac St.
is woman- and AAPI-owned BTW!Promising review:
"At-home lash magic!
I’ve been wearing this brand for a year now, I don’t know what I did before. They are perfection, I use their extra strength lash glue and I can easily get 10–14 days out of a set. I also use sizes 10mm-16mm for a beautiful natural look and I get so many compliments. OFTEN people think I get professional lash extensions!!
! If they ever went out of business I’d be so lost without them!! Just do it already treat yourself. PS — Give yourself so time to adjust to this method before deciding if you like it. Watch some videos to figure out how to put them on. It’s worth it I promise." — Stephanie R.
A pore-clearing cleansing oil
BTW, a lot of reviewers say they use this as part of their double cleansing routine. As the name implies, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice: first with an oil-based cleanser, and again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the yucky stuff out of your pores.Promising review:
"I don’t usually leave reviews but this product is the best cleansing oil EVER !!!!! Worked flawlessly after first try and i can actually see the results immediately
!! My gosh it’s light weight, smells relaxing. Massage it to your skin 5–10 minutes and you can see the magic.
Will definitely add this into my skincare routine. JUST GET IT !!!!!" — Vince
A pack of Skin1004's pore tightening and lifting mask
This mask claims to: reduce fine lines and wrinkles, visibly lift skin, clear small breakouts and acne, tighten enlarged pores, hydrate your skin, improve skin texture by gently removing dead cells, balance the epidermis pH level, and brighten your complexion with a "just-came-out-the-spa" glow The kit includes eight Zombie Pack sets (powder and activator), plus one applicator brush! Promising review:
"When you put it on, the smell hits you hard. As it is on your face the smell is not too bad and the mask tingles as it dries. Wash it off and reveal clean, smooth skin.
Plus fun to take pictures looking like a cracked mess." — raine
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $25.
.
A vegan exfoliating body scrub
Promising review:
"I bought this after discovering that my ingrown leg hairs weren't actually ingrown hairs, but KP. This product was very well reviewed and although I avoid gritty scrubs because of my sensitive skin, I thought I'd give it a try. Wow. I haven't even finished the first tube and I'm seeing some amazing results just using twice a week.
I am very impressed. This stuff really works. So happy to have beach-ready legs!" — Ghanimatrix
Or an exfoliating mitten
Several reviewers
say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area
and a long, narrow back scrubber
for hard-to-reach areas. Promising review:
"MAGIC. HOLY CRAP I LOVE THIS MIT! This cleared up 80% of the “chicken skin” I have INSTANTLY after one use. Also it took off way more dead skin than any scrub I’ve ever used. I never write reviews so I had to when I got this and loved it." — Cheyanne
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil
Promising review:
"I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day.
I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+
(available in two sizes).
Plus, a coconut-scented nail strengthening cream
Promising review:
"My nails were in bad shape before I started using this product. I had one nail that would constantly split on the side, but not anymore. I saw the difference right away after using this product.
The smell is great, good moisturizer for your cuticles, and wonderful ingredients. I definitely recommend it, and I will be purchasing another really soon." — Tasha Stewart
A silky-smooth Huestick
Live Tinted
started with a viral video
of founder Deepica Mutyala using red lipstick as a color corrector. Created based on feedback from the subsequent online community, Live Tinted now has a range of Multisticks that can be used as a color corrector to balance discoloration under makeup and as an eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick.Promising review:
"I use the Huestick in Origin as a color corrector under my eyes and it works great! It is smooth, blends easily, and is covered up easily with concealer." — Shivani
An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review
to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."Promising review:
"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that it wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was skeptical about this product because I had never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy, was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair.
" — Therese-Claire
A powerful Paula's Choice 2% BHA salicylic acid exfoliant
Promising review:
"This product helped clear my skin after I struggled with many other products. I was struggling with what I thought was milia on my forehead. I have tried exfoliating with all sorts of different products. I read a review on Reddit and thought I would give it a try. So glad I did. I put this on and saw results in on night.
I honestly love how well this product worked for me." — Nicole
A soothing piercing solution
This product does not promise to work overnight, so be patient! The healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic
.Promising review:
"This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day. Nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone!I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then, the second week, it started totally disappearing,
so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" — Jordan Caprigno
An ergonomic detangling brush
P.S This brush is a bona fide miracle worker across the board, making peace with thick, coily locks and weaving through the finest strands with equal ease.Promising review:
ALL I HAVE TO SAY IS OOOOMMMMGGG!!! I was skeptical at first, but given the reviews I figured I’d give it a try. I’m African American and have curly, kinky, coils... in between the realm of type 3/4 idk to be honest. All I know, is that when I went to detangle my fro after a long day, this brush easily slid through. I had to double take! I didn’t have to pretangle with a wide tooth comb I just dove right in. My hair is THICK! After each stroke I kept looking at the brush like, 'What type of sorcery is this!?' And to top it off ZERO BREAKAGE!!!
Buy this brush!!!!!" — Amazon customer
A box of Mighty Patch pimple patches
Promising review:
"I've used this specific brand for years now and have found them to be the best at reducing the size and redness of breakouts! Whenever I notice a zit popping up, I put one of these on right before bed, and it stays put all night, even when I toss and turn a lot. By morning, it's much less noticeable and practically nonexistent when I cover the zit with makeup
. It's such a great practically zero-effort way to treat blemishes!" —Ciera Velarde
Plus, a pack of nose pore patches
Promising review:
"It had to be said. These things are disgusting, that's why you should buy them. Squeeze part of your nose skin. Do a bunch of little pustules come out? Yeah, if you put one of these puppies on at night, you wake up, and that is all trapped inside that weird film. I dunno how it works. It's probably sorcery." — Jack Sawyer
A cruelty-free extreme hold eyebrow gel
Promising review:
"I would use hairspray to hold my eyebrows and throughout the day I would sweat through it and it wouldn’t last. I tried this because the price was great and I’m gladI did. This product is awesome. I’ve had it on my brows for a nine-hour shift and they are still in place! It doesn’t dry and get flakey, nor does it feel uncomfortable on the skin.
Lastly, I use brow powder and this does NOT affect the look of the powder nor does it smudge it. I will FOREVER buy this product." —Shelby
Mielle's (TikTok-famous) scalp and hair strengthening oil
According to the Cleveland Clinic
, some researchers have found rosemary oil to be as effective at encouraging hair growth as Rogaine! And read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic
. Promising reviews:
"Legit magic in a bottle. Wish I could order this stuff by the gallon. Took a chance on this because I was desperate, having already spent so much money on luxury and drugstore products with little results. I use this as a pre-treatment on scalp and ends before I wash hair. Scalp has improved dramatically.
I feel like there’s not as much breakage/fallout, and my ends are fuller.
(This is after like six months, but my scalp was better immediately.)" — Claire Blanchard
"I hardly write reviews.. but this one deserves to be written about!! My hair was falling out a LOT, and somehow just with the FIRST application onwards, I started seeing less fall. And now, after four months, I can see hair growth as well, and my hair is already looking thicker!!
And I’ve been using it only once a week.. just a few drops and massaging in. Omg, how can anything be so simple and yet so effective!!! Amazing! Amazing!!! Whoever invented this.. hats off!!" — Dee
The super popular Kosas Revealer Concealer
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer
says, "This is my current favorite concealer (after swearing by the Nars Radiant Creamy one) — I have major dark circles under my eyes due to allergies and need a really brightening and buildable concealer that doesn't crease or cake. This is the ticket!"Promising review:
"Never buying anything else! Magic! Creamy is the perfect word for this product. the color is just perfect. goes on so smooth and luscious. totally lightweight - doesn't look or feel like I'm wearing makeup. but also great coverage of blemishes. love... never buying anything else!" — cassietheburr
A tub of Vanicream
Promising review:
"My son has eczema and sensitive skin. We had tried a lot of different moisturizer and didn't work out for him. Then our doctor suggested us to try Vanicream, it works like magic!
You can actually feel the moisture for the skin, like an extra protection on his skin. And my son's eczema gets better too! We have been using this moisturizer ever since." — Kylie