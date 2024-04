35 Beauty Items With Results So Magical, Glinda The Good Witch Would Give Her Stamp Of Approval

A Briotech spray

BTW, people also love this for helping heal piercings.Okay, so I’m not gonna lie. I thought all of the before and after pics were fake, but I was desperate so I bought this stuff anyway. I had been dealing with an irritation bump for almost three months that I couldn’t get rid of, so I did some research and tried a variety of home remedies, none of which worked. Then I stumbled upon the Briotech spray and saw the before and after pictures and wanted soooo badly to believe them. I also didn’t want to get my hopes up, so I wrote them off as fake. I bought this stuff anyway (again, I was desperate) and I’m SO glad I did.I’m still in shock that it worked, but i’m so happy it did. Buy this! Stick with it and I promise you won’t regret it!" — iamericadelaney