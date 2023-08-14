Magoo, Rapper Who Collaborated With Timbaland, Dead At 50: Reports

Magoo is seen attending Timbaland's birthday party in 2011 in Miami. Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

Rapper Magoo, best known for his longtime collaboration with Timbaland in the rap duo Timbaland & Magoo, has reportedly died. He was 50.

The “Up Jumps da Boogie” artist’s death was announced on social media on Monday by fellow musicians Timbaland, Digital Black and Ginuwine.

“Man can’t believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all,” music producer Digital Black posted on Instagram Sunday.

“Totally one of the best ever in my eyes,” wrote Ginuwine. “Always pressing forward. I know we didn’t talk a lot but the love was and will be always there my brotha.”

Attempts to reach representatives for Magoo on Monday were not immediately successful.