For the third week in a row, “Squid Game” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The South Korean survival show portrays people in financial straits competing in deadly challenges for the chance to win riches. “Squid Game” is such a sensation that it has reportedly boosted sales of dalgona candy and is on track to be one of the most popular Halloween costumes of 2021.

Next in the ranking is “Maid,” a book adaptation about a single mom who takes a job cleaning houses to support her daughter after fleeing an abusive relationship. In third place is the teen comedy-drama series “On My Block” after its fourth and final season premiered on Oct. 4.

Netflix "Maid" on Netflix.

Beyond the top three, a couple of baking competition shows are also in the ranking: “The Great British Baking Show” and “Baking Impossible.”

The NBC crime thriller “The Blacklist” is also trending on Netflix in the weeks leading up to the ninth season premiere on Oct. 21.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

