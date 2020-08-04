Mail-In Voting, John Lewis And Meghan Markle: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
“If it is not safe for people to vote in November, why is it safe to open schools, bars, restaurants, etc. now?”
— Geroge Pole
“I’ve done mail-in voting over the years...some states ONLY have mail-in. The military does mail-in. If you live out of the country as I have, you do mail-in.”
— Sally Mellor
“President Obama spoke for the legacy of John Lewis. I hope everyone will take it to heart and vote! All the love for him needs to be shown by at least voting.”
— Roger Goppelt
“Rep. Lewis is looking down, very proud of his protege Pres. Barack Obama’s powerful words today.”
— Linda Irwin
“Something else to consider, it’s not just those that have been unemployed that are at risk, it’s also those that are working that have had their salaries and hours drastically reduced that have fallen behind.”
— Ross Rooker
“There is no excuse for evicting people from their homes. People who, mostly for reasons beyond their control, can no longer meet their obligations and are at the end of their rope.”
— Ralphy Ungar
“Everybody has an opinion on this young woman, that they don’t actually know.”
— Alan Dillard
“What do they do that’s so controversial? I hear about them trying to stay out of the limelight, but what are they doing that’s so interesting anyway?”
— Erik Denning