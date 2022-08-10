Stowaway Cat Finds Fame After Secretly Joining Her Family's Road Trip

Andrea Scholten of St. Albans, Maine, and her family packed up their pop-up camper late last month and set off on a road trip to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for an airshow event.

Little did they know their cat, Delilah, had invited herself along for the ride.

After driving about 900 miles from home to Toledo, Ohio, the family discovered the stowaway in the camper.

“I open the door and there’s Delilah,” Scholten told WCSH-TV in Portland. “I just screamed ‘Delilah!’ and my husband and the kids were like ‘Delilah!’ So we went to Target, we bought her food, litter, a collar that we could write her name on because we were completely unprepared for this.” Scholten suspected Delilah had sneaked into the camper when they were packing it that morning.

“The plan so far is to see how she does as a camper cat. If she doesn’t do well, we’ll have to find a kennel,” she wrote in a Facebook post at the time.