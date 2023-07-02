A Maine woman successfully saved her dog by punching a bear on Friday afternoon.

The 64-year-old resident of Porter, Maine, battled a bear “head on” after it chased her dog out of the woods, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, as reported by NBC News.

Her punch did not immediately subdue the bear, which bit back.

According to wildlife authorities, “When the bear stood up, she stood up as tall as she could, then punched the bear in the nose, whereupon the bear bit her in the right hand, puncturing her wrist.”

The bear released the woman, then quickly fled back to the woods.

After the incident, she was treated for puncture wounds on her wrist. The dog was uninjured.

A black bear is seen at the Maine Wildlife Park in New Gloucester in 2014. Robert F. Bukaty via Associated Press

On Saturday, authorities told media that they set live-capture traps in the area but have yet to catch the animal.

While bear attacks are rare, they’re not unheard of in the northeast United States, where the black bear population is estimated to be around 30,000 animals, according to NewEngland.com.

On Saturday, a Connecticut man was hospitalized after getting between a bear and his dog at his Litchfield, Connecticut, home. The dog was treated for injuries at the veterinarian.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told the local NBC outlet the bear made its way onto the property to check on a bird feeder when the dog rushed in.

In May, a hungry bear barged into a Connecticut bakery’s garage during business hours, terrifying workers before stealing a case of baked goods.

Witnesses say the animal ended up feasting on 60 cupcakes before a baker was able to scare it off with their car horn. No one was injured.