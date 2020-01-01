Maisie Williams Shares Inspirational Advice In Final Instagram Post Of 2019

“Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams marked the end of 2019 with an inspirational Instagram post in which she encouraged fans to not just seize the day but also “seize your life.”

“This year was the best,” wrote the British actor.

In May, Williams revealed how becoming famous as the HBO epic fantasy drama’s character Arya Stark when she was just 12-years-old had negatively affected her mental health.

The 22-year-old in her new post, however, noted how in the last 12 months she’d fallen in love with boyfriend Reuben Selby and “with myself.”

“I started saying ‘no.’ i stopped worrying about the past, i stopped wishing for the future, and i started loving life for what it is today ― because ‘today is a gift, that is why they call it ‘the present,’” she said.

Williams concluded Tuesday’s post, which featured photographs and videos of the couple potting plants, with some advice:

“For anyone who needs to hear this: it starts with you and the changes you’re willing to make. It’s out there for you to take. so don’t just seize the day, seize your life. happy new year.”

Check out Williams’ full post here: