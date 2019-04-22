Maisie Williams Thought THAT ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scene With Gendry Was A Prank

She’s not a little girl anymore.

On Sunday night, “Game of Thrones” fans were shocked when Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), a former tomboy turned revenge-fueled assassin suffering from murderous tunnel vision, showed her humanity by propositioning and losing her virginity to her friend Gendry (Joe Dempsie).

Yet no one was more surprised by the scene than Williams herself, who told Entertainment Weekly on Monday that when she first read the script, she thought it was a joke.

EW noted that showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have sent hoax scripts to cast members in the past, including a Season 1 scene sent to Kit Harington in which Jon Snow’s face was to be disfigured.

“At first, I thought it was a prank,” the 22-year-old Williams said. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh f—k!”

The actress, who was nominated for an Emmy in 2016 for her portrayal of Arya, explained that she first learned of the scene from her BFF and co-star Sophie Turner (aka Sansa Stark), who had zipped through the final season’s scripts before Williams. Turner thought the scene was “awesome,” but Williams stood by her belief that the scene was bogus until the cast did a table read and the sex scene was still in the script.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Joe Dempsie and Maisie Williams at the “Game of Thrones” final season premiere in Belfast, Northern Ireland

“I got to the read-through and I’m reading the scene and thought, ‘Oh, we’re actually going to do this. When do I shoot this? I need to go to the gym.’ A whole list of things,” Williams told EW.

The actress noted that she was given a certain amount of control over how much nudity to reveal, which is refreshing considering that “Game of Thrones” is notorious for its gratuitous sex scenes.

“David and Dan were like: ‘You can show as much or as little as you want,’” Williams said. “So I kept myself pretty private. I don’t think it’s important for Arya to flash. This beat isn’t really about that. And everybody else has already done it on the show, so …”

Dempsie, who is a decade older than Williams and has known her since she was a young girl working on the show, had the same concerns about the scene as many fans did.

Everyone racing to google how old Arya is #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/OhXNTHM636 — Sam King (@Sam_King372) April 22, 2019

But he seems to have handled the whole thing pretty well.

“It’s obviously slightly strange for me because I’ve known Maisie since she was 11, 12 years old,” the 31-year-old actor told EW. “At the same time, I don’t want to be patronizing toward Maisie — she’s a 20-year-old woman. So we just had a lot of fun with it.”