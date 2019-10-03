Maisie Williams And Her Boyfriend's Matching Makeup Is Couple Goals 2.0

Take a cue from Maisie Williams and get yourself a boyfriend who will match your entire outfit head to toe.

Looking like the cool kids at some fictional posh boarding school we’d never get into, the “Game of Thrones” alum and her boyfriend Reuben Selby basically told all other celebrity couples to step up their game at the Thom Browne womenswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Sporting coordinating plaid outfits, the pair stepped out (and sat front row) at the fashion show alongside guests Cardi B, Anna Wintour, Cole Sprouse and other famous types.

But the look was all in the details as both Williams and Selby rocked smudged smoky eyes in a bright-pink shade ― inspired by “Bohemian Rhapsody” star Lucy Boynton ― and knee-high socks.

Pierre Suu via Getty Images Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby attend the Thom Browne womenswear spring/summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The actor dressed in a sequin-studded tweed coat and matching skirt, while Selby opted for a jumpsuit and an overlong blazer.

“We like to wear matching outfits like a 70-year-old couple,” Williams told Vogue.

Christian Vierig via Getty Images Selby and Williams outside the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week.

Williams wasn’t exaggerating, as the pair have drawn attention for dressing alike in the past ― and even in different all-plaid attire. They turned up in matching white ensembles with pink hair at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding ceremony over the summer.

Back in March, the couple also kept the internet buzzing thanks to some complementary plaid Thom Browne looks, with Selby rocking a skirt.

It’s safe to say we’ve found our new favorite style couple.