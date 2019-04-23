Maisie Williams Reveals The Most Embarrassing Thing About That Arya And Gendry Scene

Having sex ― even the fictional kind ― in front of your parents is pretty much anyone’s worst nightmare. Yikes.

Arya and Gendry met at the end of Season 1 and the show is currently in its eighth and final season so, for many fans, the hookup was a long time coming.

All that said, when the steamy moment finally happened, everyone on social media completely freaked out. Some even went on a Googling frenzy to find out the age of both Williams and her character because the scene made them feel some type of way.