Maisie Williams Reveals The Most Embarrassing Thing About That Arya And Gendry Scene

This piece references details from the most recent episode of “Game of Thrones.” Consider yourself warned.
Maisie Williams finally spoke out about the saucy “Game of Thrones” moment from Sunday’s episode where her character, Arya Stark, had sex with Gendry Baratheon (played by Joe Dempsie).
In a tweet on Tuesday, Williams wrote that if anyone was uncomfortable with the scene, they should know that her mom, stepfather and siblings have “probably” watched the scene, too.
Having sex ― even the fictional kind ― in front of your parents is pretty much anyone’s worst nightmare. Yikes.
Arya and Gendry met at the end of Season 1 and the show is currently in its eighth and final season so, for many fans, the hookup was a long time coming.
All that said, when the steamy moment finally happened, everyone on social media completely freaked out. Some even went on a Googling frenzy to find out the age of both Williams and her character because the scene made them feel some type of way.
Williams’ on-screen sister even weighed in with a hilarious wine-filled Instagram story where she exclaimed, “In honor of Easter, I guess ’Game of Thrones’ wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop hop hoppin’ into that pussy. And that’s the tea.”