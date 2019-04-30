Maisie Williams' Roommate Reveals His Problem With Living Together At The Moment

Spare a thought for Bill Milner as “Game of Thrones” draws to its thrilling conclusion.

The British actor reportedly lives with Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, and on Monday he joked about having to dodge spoilers for the show “in my own goddamn kitchen.”

You all think it’s hard avoiding #GameofThrones spoilers? Try living with Arya. I’m dodging them in my own goddamn kitchen. — Bill Milner (@Bill_Milner) April 29, 2019

“You all think it’s hard avoiding #GameofThrones spoilers? Try living with Arya,” wrote Milner, who starred with Williams in Netflix’s 2017 sci-fi movie “iBoy.”

Milner, 24, accompanied Williams, 22, to the premiere of the eighth and final season of “Thrones” at New York’s Radio City Music Hall earlier this month:

His latest tweet prompted a myriad of amusing responses from “Thrones” fans:

Your veg must be chopped to perfection though... — Daenerys Targaryen (@danygonebad) April 29, 2019

The kitchen is dark and full of spoilers 😂 — DameSweetyIsSavage (@SweetyIsSavage) April 30, 2019

Little advice : Don't let her play with a knife. — Miss Augine (@MissAugine) April 29, 2019

Well, at least you're not dodging knives, since it's Arya, after all.... — Sum 😎 One (@enargins) April 30, 2019

Hahaha! Check to see if she has that Verian Steel dagger, then you should be really worried! #AryaStark — Chaz Fatur (@chaz_fatur) April 29, 2019