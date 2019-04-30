Maisie Williams' Roommate Reveals His Problem With Living Together At The Moment

Spare a thought for Bill Milner as “Game of Thrones” draws to its thrilling conclusion.
The British actor reportedly lives with Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, and on Monday he joked about having to dodge spoilers for the show “in my own goddamn kitchen.”
“You all think it’s hard avoiding #GameofThrones spoilers? Try living with Arya,” wrote Milner, who starred with Williams in Netflix’s 2017 sci-fi movie “iBoy.”
Milner, 24, accompanied Williams, 22, to the premiere of the eighth and final season of “Thrones” at New York’s Radio City Music Hall earlier this month:
His latest tweet prompted a myriad of amusing responses from “Thrones” fans:
