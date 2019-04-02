ENTERTAINMENT

Maisie Williams Deserves An Emmy For Her ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoiler Prank

The actress who plays Arya Stark on the hit show pulled an epic April Fools' gag on "The Tonight Show."

Maisie Williams stunned “The Tonight Show” audience into silence on Monday when she pretended to drop a sensational spoiler about “Game of Thrones.”

Williams, who plays Arya Stark in HBO’s hit fantasy drama, casually dropped what she claimed was a devastating detail about her character’s fate in the show’s eighth and final season during her interview with host Jimmy Fallon.

Her fake reaction to realizing she’d dropped the bombshell was award-worthy:

Of course, it was an April Fools’ prank ― which Williams and Fallon took great delight in revealing after she’d stormed off the set.

Or was it?

The final season of “Game of Thrones” begins April 14.

Check out the full clip above.

