Maisie Williams Goes Full Miley Cyrus With Blond Mullet Transformation

For her most recent role as Rahne Sinclair in the long-delayed film “The New Mutants,” the actor sported a significantly shorter look, which she said proved to be quite uncomfortable.

“When I was playing Rahne, and I have on the wig and, like, the tatty clothes, it made me feel, as an actor, very uncomfortable,” Williams said in a press conference in August. “It’s hard to do your job right when you feel unattractive or, like, whatever it is. Like, you can’t get your ego out of the way.”

Given her history (I mean, her hairstory), Williams likely has many more hair transformations ahead of her. And who knows? Before long, her boyfriend, Reuben Selby, who is known to coordinate with the star, might just rock a blond mullet, too.