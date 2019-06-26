Maisie Williams' Next Role Sounds As Badass As Arya Stark In 'Game Of Thrones'

British actress Maisie Williams has scored a starring role in a brand new TV comedy series.

And some traits of her character in the Sky-produced “Two Weeks to Live” sound not too unlike Arya Stark, who she portrayed to acclaim in HBO’s epic fantasy drama “Game of Thrones.”

Williams will play Kim Noakes in the “comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong,” according to a press release that Sky shared online Wednesday.

Filming starts later this year, and the six-parter is slated for release on Sky One and the Now TV streaming service in the United Kingdom in 2020.

As a young girl, Noakes was whisked away by her mother “to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques” following the death of her father “in murky circumstances,” according to the plot summary. She later finds herself on the run (with her brother, a friend and a big bag of stolen cash) from a murderous gangster and the police.

“But Kim is no ordinary fish out of water,” the summary notes. “She’s more like a great white shark who knows how to strip a Smith & Weston SDVE pistol in 6 seconds flat, skin a deer to make a sleeping bag, and perform all the routines from Dirty Dancing. With her in their team, they might all just survive….”

Do those badass survival skills sound familiar?

After all, the list-keeping, sword-wielding warrior Arya sure did handle herself in Westeros.

Williams, 22, garnered global fame as one of the Stark siblings in “Thrones.” Her slaying of the Night King was a pivotal moment of its eighth and final season.

The show’s ending was not without controversy as a viral Change.org petition demanding a do-over from “competent writers” attracted more than 1.6 million signatures. Still, many fans continue to mourn the end of the show, and a slew of spinoffs are reportedly in the works.

Williams, meanwhile, expressed her eagerness at leaving “Thrones” in an interview in 2017. “I can show the world what sort of actress I want to be and shape my career a little bit,” she told the BBC’s Newsbeat, adding it would free her up to develop ideas via her own production company.

She has previously starred in the BBC’s long running sci-fi series “Doctor Who,” Netflix’s tech-thriller “iBoy” and has a role in the upcoming “X-Men: The New Mutants” film, also due out next year.