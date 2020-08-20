Maisie Williams Jokes Her 'Game Of Thrones' Prank Was More Successful Than The Show

Arya fooled?

In April 2019, Maisie Williams pranked the world by pretending she’d spoiled the highly anticipated final season of “Game of Thrones.” In her first appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show,” the actor faked revealing her character’s death, shaking over her anxiety about the mistake and then running off stage.

Fallon played along, and headlines the next day asked questions like “Did Maisie Williams Spoil ‘Game of Thrones?’”

Williams on Wednesday talked with Fallon about the prank. It seems dispatching the Night King was nothing compared with putting one over on “The Tonight Show” audience.

“It’s crazy. That was probably the most successful thing I did last year, and I was on the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’” Williams joked to Fallon.

“The Tonight Show” host called it the best acting he’s ever done in his life. Williams explained she let all her nerves about coming on the late night show come out, hamming it up because she thought the audience wasn’t buying it.

Williams also opened up about how she’s relieved that she doesn’t have to worry about “Game of Thrones” spoilers anymore. And she talked about her thoughts on the controversial ending.

“Now, I guess people actually just ask me like, ‘What did you think of the final season?’ Because there’s a lot of speculation over the success of it,” the actor said.

So what’d she think?

“We had such a blast. We loved it. I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life, and I couldn’t be happier with it, honestly.”

So what does Arya say to petitions to redo the final season?

