Maisie Williams And Boyfriend Reuben Selby Rock Matching Pastel Suits, Eyeshadow

Tired: Matching your outfit with your best friend.
Wired: Matching your outfit with your boyfriend, a la Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby.
The duo was seen in coordinating outfits at Paris Fashion Week, rocking matching pastel checked suits by Thom Browne at the designer’s show. Seated in the front row, the couple had matching eyeshadow to boot and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying themselves the entire time.
The “Game of Thrones” actor and Selby previously wore coordinating plaid outfits to Thom Browne’s womenswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week last year.
She also expressed to Vogue that same month that she and Selby “like to wear matching outfits like a 70-year-old couple.”
We can’t wait to see what they come out with next.