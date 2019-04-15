Style & Beauty

'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams' Style Evolution

The young actress sure has changed since she first appeared on our TV screens as Arya Stark.

Maisie Williams has grown up in front of our eyes, going from regular teen to TV star to red carpet pro.

In less than a decade, the actress known for her role as Arya Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has become one of her generation’s most adventurous fashion icons. She’s not afraid to play with color ― that includes her hair, which is currently pink ― and she can wear a pink-and-green plaid suit just as well as a girly, tea-length frock.

Generally speaking, Williams’ style is youthful, quirky and quite feminine. One thing she always seems to gravitate toward? Statement bags. Just look at the shiny disco ball purse she carried at the “Game of Thrones” Season 5 premiere, or the bright red taxi bag she wore for the U.K. premiere of “The Revenant.”

In honor of the star’s 22nd birthday on April 15 (and to celebrate the eighth and final season of “GoT,” which premiered Sunday), we’re taking a look back at her style through the years. See for yourself below:

2012
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
Williams attends the DVD launch of the complete first season of "Game of Thrones" at Old Vic Tunnels on Feb. 29 in London.
2012
Ben A. Pruchnie via Getty Images
The actress attends the "Mirror Mirror" U.K. Premiere at the Empire Cinema on March 25 in London.
2013
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Williams arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "GoT" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 18 in Hollywood.
2013
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Williams attends the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences evening with HBO's "Game of Thrones" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 19 in Hollywood.
2013
Suzi Pratt via Getty Images
The actress attends the "Game of Thrones" Season 3 premiere at Cinerama Theater on March 21 in Seattle.
2013
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Williams attends "Game of Thrones' The Exhibition" New York opening on March 27.
2014
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
The actress attends the 14th annual AFI Awards luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills on Jan. 10.
2014
Araya Diaz via Getty Images
Williams attends the HBO Luxury Lounge featuring Pandora jewelry at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on Jan. 12.
2014
FilmMagic via Getty Images
Williams attends HBO's official Golden Globe Awards after-party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 12 in Beverly Hills.
2014
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Williams attends the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles.
2014
Desiree Navarro via Getty Images
Williams attends the Christian Siriano show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 8.
2014
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
The actress attends the EE and Esquire BAFTA party at The Savoy Hotel on Feb. 12 in London.
2014
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
The star attends the "Game of Thrones" Season 4 New York premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center on March 18.
2014
Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
Williams attends the "Game of Thrones" Milan premiere on April 3.
2014
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Williams attends the U.K. premiere of "X-Men: Days of Future Past" on May 12 in London.
2014
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Williams attends HBO's "Game of Thrones" panel and Q&A during Comic-Con International 2014 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 25.
2014
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
Williams attends Entertainment Weekly's annual Comic-Con celebration at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 26.
2014
David M. Benett via Getty Images
The actress attends the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton on Sept. 8, 2014.
2014
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Williams attends One for the Boys #SingOne4TheBoys karaoke event at Abbey Road Studios on Sept. 25 in London.
2014
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Williams attends a screening of "The Falling" at the 58th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11.
2014
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
Williams attends the U.K. premiere of "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" at Empire Leicester Square on Dec. 15 in London.
2015
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Williams attends the National Television Awards at O2 Arena on Jan. 21 in London.
2015
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
The actress attends Entertainment Weekly's celebration honoring the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Award nominees at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 24 in Los Angeles.
2015
Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images
The actress attends the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles.
2015
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
The actress attends the "As We Were Dreaming" ("Als wir traeumten") premiere during the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival at Berlinale Palace on Feb. 9 in Berlin.
2015
Steve Jennings via Getty Images
Williams attends the Season 5 premiere of "GoT" in San Francisco on March 23.
2015
Ian Gavan via Getty Images
Williams attends the London gala screening of "The Falling" at Ham Yard Hotel on April 20 in London.
2015
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Williams attends the House of Fraser British Academy Television Awards at Theatre Royal on May 10 in London.
2015
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Williams attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 2 in London.
2015
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
The star attends the 67th Emmy Awards on Sept. 20 in Los Angeles.
2016
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Williams attends the U.K. premiere of "The Revenant" at Empire Leicester Square on Jan. 14 in London.
2016
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Williams attends the London Critics' Circle Film Awards at The Mayfair Hotel on Jan. 17.
2016
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Williams attends the 21st National Television Awards at the O2 Arena in London on Jan. 20.
2016
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
Williams attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.
2016
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Williams attends the London Evening Standard British Film Awards at Television Centre on Feb. 7 in London.
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Williams joins War Child and O2 to watch Coldplay perform at Passport to BRITs week on Feb. 24 in London.
2016
David Livingston via Getty Images
Williams arrives at the "Game of Thrones" Season 6 premiere in Hollywood on April 6.
2016
Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images
Williams attends "The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea" premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival on April 14 in New York.
2016
Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle via Getty Images
Williams is seen arriving at the BBC Radio 1 Studios on May 5 in London.
2016
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Williams arrives for the House of Fraser British Academy Television Awards 2016 at the Royal Festival Hall on May 8 in London.
2016
Darren Gerrish via Getty Images
The actress attends the Serpentine Summer Party co-hosted by Tommy Hilfiger at the Serpentine Gallery on July 6 in London.
2016
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
Williams attends the BBC America and BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at The London Hotel on Sept. 17 in West Hollywood.
2016
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Williams attends the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 18 in Los Angeles.
2016
Araya Diaz via Getty Images
Williams attends HBO's post-Emmy Awards Reception at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on Sept. 18 in Los Angeles.
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Williams attends the European premiere of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" at Odeon Leicester Square on Nov. 15 in London.
2017
David Livingston via Getty Images
The actress attends the BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on Jan. 7.
2017
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Williams attends the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8 in Beverly Hills.
2017
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The actress attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Expo Hall on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.
2017
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Williams is seen arriving at the Miu Miu fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7.
2017
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
Williams attends the Season 7 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on July 12 in Los Angeles.
2017
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Williams attends the Q Awards 2017, in association with Absolute Radio, at The Roundhouse on Oct. 18 in London.
2017
Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
Williams attends The Fashion Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 4 in London.
2018
Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
The star attends the "Early Man" world premiere on Jan. 14 in London.
2018
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
Williams attends the gala screening of "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" at the Picturehouse Central on Aug. 22 in London.
2018
Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images
Williams attends the Coach spring 2019 runway show on Sept. 11 in New York.
2018
NIKLAS HALLEN via Getty Images
Williams at the European premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 12.
2019
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Williams attends the Kenzo menswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20.
2019
Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images
Williams outside the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3.
2019
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Williams at Paris Fashion Week on March 4.
2019
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Williams attends the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3 in New York.
2019
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Williams attends the Sky Atlantic "Game of Thrones" Season 8 premiere at Waterfront Hall on April 12 in Belfast.
