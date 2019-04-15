Maisie Williams has grown up in front of our eyes, going from regular teen to TV star to red carpet pro.

In less than a decade, the actress known for her role as Arya Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has become one of her generation’s most adventurous fashion icons. She’s not afraid to play with color ― that includes her hair, which is currently pink ― and she can wear a pink-and-green plaid suit just as well as a girly, tea-length frock.

Generally speaking, Williams’ style is youthful, quirky and quite feminine. One thing she always seems to gravitate toward? Statement bags. Just look at the shiny disco ball purse she carried at the “Game of Thrones” Season 5 premiere, or the bright red taxi bag she wore for the U.K. premiere of “The Revenant.”

In honor of the star’s 22nd birthday on April 15 (and to celebrate the eighth and final season of “GoT,” which premiered Sunday), we’re taking a look back at her style through the years. See for yourself below: