For better or worse, my parents had my ears pierced when I was an infant, a common practice in Latine culture. As a result, I grew up giving little thought to earrings as an accessory, opting for small studs that I could wear for months at a time without changing. It wasn’t until a few years ago that I decided, in what some might call an early mid-life crisis, to add a few more piercings and really kick my earring game into high gear.
Faced with the ability to create fun “earscapes” for the first time ever, I quickly came to the realization that not all earrings are created equally, and that some are decidedly more comfortable than others. So when I came upon the “nap earring” design at Maison Miru, I knew I had to try them out.
These earrings are designed with push pin-style flat backs that won’t poke or scratch your skull, even when sleeping on your side. They aren’t exactly cheap, but I regret to inform you that they’re comfier than I could have possibly imagined, and worth every penny.
I opted for the Everyday Nap Earrings Trio, which includes three pairs of Maison Miru’s bestselling earrings: the Celestine Crystal nap earrings, Little Bar nap earrings and Mini Crystal Trinity nap earrings. And while you can buy these each individually starting at $75 per pair, I like being able to swap them out when the mood strikes and to have multiple options available. They’re available in silver-hued solid titanium and extra-strong PVD gold plating.
As someone with sensitive skin, I was worried that the earrings would secretly be made with cheap materials that irritate my delicate lobes, but I’m pleased to report that Maison Miru uses medical-grade titanium that is safe for even the most tender skin. Getting them in takes a bit of practice, so I used this TikTok video for reference the first time, but once you get the hang of it, it’s a breeze.
Many professional piercers prefer flat-back earrings to traditional backings, and I now see why. I’m pleased to report that once I swapped out regular earrings for Maison Miru’s nap earrings, my fresher piercings got significantly less sore and crusty. They’re a great option for piercings that are taking a long time to heal or are otherwise giving you a bit of trouble. I would imagine that they’re also a great option for younger children who have just recently gotten their ears pierced for the first time.
But true to their name, the nap earrings’ biggest selling point is that they really do feel invisible when you sleep on your side or stomach. I like to smash into my pillow or arm and was often woken up by the triad of backings poking into my skin, but no more. You don’t even realize they are there. And as if that weren’t enough, they’re cute as can be! Maison Miru has a fairly generous selection of nap earrings to choose from, so you can pick the ones that best fit your own aesthetic. I have my eyes on the Good Luck nap earrings trio next!
Take a look at a few raves from happy customers, then pick up a few for yourself. The design is a total game-changer when it comes to earring comfort, and you can feel good knowing you don’t have to sacrifice style for substance.
Promising reviews:
“I love them !! Took a min to get in as they are so tiny. But once in they look incredible 🤩” — Allie C.
“I never knew I was missing out on...I have extremely sensitive ears (allergic to multiple metals). I also constantly keep my earrings in. The only ones that don’t give my trouble are the diamond earrings I got when I got married. All the others corrode and mess up my ears- to the point I started just wearing the little plastic backings they sell earrings with so they don’t slip off the card they’re on. The idea of being able to keep them in constantly was so appealing to me. My husband (who also has metal allergies) told me to just get them finally, after staring at them forever. After a few weeks, I’m in love and already eyeing more (and more piercings!). You literally forget they are in. Just make sure you put them in somewhere there are no drains- it can take a minute to get used to and I’d be devastated if I lost one down the sink 😩 (PS- Thank you for finally bringing dainty jewelry back into the mix as well- having multiple piercings, the small ones just look better and don’t overwhelm!)” — Hope W.
“Beautiful earrings! I bought the everyday nap earrings trio, and love them. They are beautiful. I like the look and the quality is great!” — Mel E.
“So comfortable!! I’m allergic to normal jewelry and need titanium. This set helps me mix and match to fit my style!” — Erica W.
“Perfection. I work in a very corporate atmosphere AND have three piercings in my left ear and six in my right ear. This nap trio is great in my lobe piercings as well as my helix piercings. They look classy enough for work, and cute enough for brunch or cocktails with friends. And they are sooooooo comfortable - I never take them out! Fit my ears perfectly!” — Suzy M.
“Comfortable and so cute. So happy with this purchase and will buy more earrings in the future!” — Danielle