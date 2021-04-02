Major Biden Is A Good Boy Who Needs Time To Adjust, Dog Experts Say

Moving to the White House is rough ― and that goes for first dogs as well.

Within just two months of calling the Oval Office home, President Joe Biden’s dog Major has made headlines over two reported minor biting incidents involving staff.

The 3-year-old canine didn’t break anyone’s skin or cause serious injury in either instance. Even so, some critics have been quick to call for his removal.

But according to the experts, it’s the critics who are barking mad.

“You have to think about the number of people he has to interact with on a daily basis,” dog behaviorist Michael Shikashio told HuffPost. “I think he needs time to meet the different staff; he needs the proper handlers.”

Champ and Major have joined us in the White House! 💕🐾 pic.twitter.com/R035YnavVo — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2021

Dog bites and dog aggression are not unusual, according to Shikashio and fellow animal experts who say most cases involve a dog having some kind of fear. In Major’s case, he’s likely still adapting to some pretty unique surroundings, and that takes time.

“When a dog misbehaves, it’s a human problem,” famed dog trainer and so-called “dog whisperer” Cesar Millan told HuffPost. “You cannot blame someone who does not rationalize; there is no knowledge behind instinct, it’s all reaction.”

Biden has also indicated that stress was a reason for at least the first incident, saying in an interview last month that Major was merely “surprised by an unfamiliar person.”

“Every door you turn to, there’s a guy there in a black jacket,” Biden said of this new home life. He stressed that the incident did not lead to any real injury.

“Look, Major was a rescue pup. Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin,” he said.

Major was adopted from a Delaware animal shelter as a puppy ― making him the first shelter dog to reside in the White House. Lindsay Hamrick, director of shelter outreach and engagement at the Humane Society of the United States, insisted that he deserves a fair shake.

“Dogs from shelters and rescues are no different from other dogs — every dog is an individual,” she said. “There is no data to support that dogs who are adopted from a shelter or rescue organization are more likely to bite.”

Not many people have Oval Office walk-in privileges. Happy to report that these two are on the list. pic.twitter.com/DRfr9hMsyW — President Biden (@POTUS) February 23, 2021

Like Millan and Shikashio, Hamrick emphasized that Major likely needs time to transition into the role of first dog, a title he shares with the Bidens’ older German shepherd, Champ.

“Dogs experience a transition period when settling into a new environment. Some dogs adjust to a new environment very quickly, while for others, the transition may take a few days, a few weeks or even a few months,” she said. “Introducing dogs slowly to new rooms, environments and people can help make the adjustment period smoother, but keep in mind that each dog is an individual with different needs.”

Millan and Shikashio also encouraged setting indoor boundaries for Major and Champ as they get adjusted to their new home.

“You can’t just wander around [the White House], so that should go the same for the dog,” Millan said. He stopped short of saying the dog is the one that needs training, however, pointing a finger instead at the humans around him.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images First dogs Champ and Major Biden on the South Lawn of the White House shortly after moving in back in January.

“You can’t blame an animal for misbehaving,” said Millan. “I understand at one point, we have to make someone responsible, but we humans have to be responsible, including the people who are going to live with the dog.”

He encouraged those who enter the White House to check their emotions at the door and dismiss any prejudices they may have about different dog breeds.

“I understand the White House is not a place for people to become enlightened ... It’s about power, it’s about politics, it’s about disagreeing with other people,” he said. “If you are afraid of the dog, he’s going to feel it. If you don’t like the dog, he’s going to feel it.”

Shikashio also encouraged White House visitors and staff not to approach the dogs but give them their space. Based on reports that the dog nipped people’s hands in both incidents, he believes someone was reaching out to touch Major or to let Major smell them, “which can be a big mistake,” he said.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images An aide walks Major Biden on the South Lawn on March 29. Both Major and Champ spent part of the month in Delaware, where Major underwent training after a biting incident, the White House said.

“It’s actually usually best to see if the dog wants to engage with the person. Because most of the time, it’s us humans who are getting in their space, but most dogs are afraid,” he said.

Though all this may sound like an unnecessary challenge to some, Millan insists the White House needs animals.

“Politics is chaos. It’s not about harmony, it’s not about balance,” he said. “He’s the only one who wants your happiness. He’s the only one who wants your love. Everyone else is about the deadline.”

Millan and Shikashio agree that Major’s a good boy with a lot of potential.

“Major, I love you; I’ve got your back, my friend. It’s not your fault,” Millan declared.