With Major Gaza Hospitals Under Threat, EU Calls For Cease-Fire

As the Israeli Defense Forces attack two major hospitals in Gaza, patients and staff are facing imminent danger of dying, prompting more calls for a cease-fire during Israel’s war on Palestinians, including from the European Union, according to multiple reports.

Al-Shifa, the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital, is without electricity and lacking vital resources as the IDF continues to bombard the facility claiming, without proof, that they are in search of Hamas militants. So far, at least three babies and 10 others inside the hospital have died since the siege started on Saturday morning, NBC News reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry. Another 36 premature infants are in danger of “death at any moment.”

Al-Quds Hospital, the second major hospital in Gaza, is also besieged and has “ceased operations,” Al Jazeera reported.

“These hostilities are severely impacting hospitals and taking a horrific toll on civilians and medical staff,” the EU statement said, adding that the IDF should “exercise maximum restraint” to refrain from killing more civilians.

The siege adds to an ongoing IDF effort in the Gaza Strip, which peace activists and countries like South Africa have likened to genocide and ethnic cleansing. It has led to more than 11,100 Palestinian deaths and the displacement of 1.6 million Palestinian people since the Oct. 7 attack that killed an estimated 1,200 people in Israel.

Despite it being a “war crime,” hospitals in the region have repeatedly been struck by Israeli forces. The United Nations called on the Israeli military to stop attacking the hospitals.

“The right to seek medical assistance, especially in times of crisis, should never be denied,” the UN said in its statement. “Unimpeded, safe and sustained access is needed now to provide fuel, medical supplies and water for these lifesaving services. The violence must end now.”

In a Sunday post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the World Health Organization Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that “the situation is dire and perilous.”

“The hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore,” Ghebreyesus added, also calling for a cease-fire.

Doctors Without Borders, a global humanitarian aid organization known as Médecins Sans Frontières or MSF, told HuffPost that they have staff inside Al-Shifa hospital that they have not been able to reach since Saturday.

“We are worried for their lives,” MSF said, also calling for a cease-fire.

One MSF staff member at the scene described the situation as “too dangerous” in the MSF statement. “There are dead people on the streets. We see people being shot at. We can see injured people. We hear them crying for help, but we cannot do anything. It is too dangerous to go outside.”

A head surgeon at the Al-Shifa hospital made similar claims to Al Jazeera, adding that there is constant shooting and bombardment.

“We don’t have electricity, we don’t have water, we don’t even have food. We have a lot of dead people and we would like to bury their bodies. But it is sad to say it is too dangerous. We tried to make a large grave, but the Israelis attacked us,” Dr. Marwan Abusada said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that they would evacuate infants from a Gaza hospital they are seizing, but the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai al-Kaila, refuted the claim to Palestinian news agency WAFA, according to NBC News.

“[They] are not evacuating people from hospitals; instead they are forcibly evicting the wounded onto the streets, leaving them to face inevitable death,” the Health Minister said.

Netanyahu on Sunday regarded the thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza as “collateral damage.”

The United States government, which has voiced support for Israel, has even condemned the hospital attacks and claims to have discussed them with Israeli forces.

