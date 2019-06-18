Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

There Are Major Markdowns On Mirrors At AllModern Right Now

We've found bathroom mirrors, hanging mirrors and full-length mirrors on sale.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Mirror, mirror on the wall: What’s the best discount of them all?

AllModern is having a big Closeout Sale right now, which includes markdowns up to 65% on rugs, beds, sofas and more, plus an additional 15% off select items when you use code SHADESON.

There are also major markdowns on mirrors, whether you’re looking for one with storage for your bathroom, a statement mirror to spruce up your hallway, or a floor-length mirror for all of those outfit selfies.

You’ve heard the old theory that mirrors make a space look bigger, but they can also transform a space in other ways. Leaning a full-length mirror against a wall can make your bedroom feel more luxurious. Hanging an ornate mirror above an old dresser is an instant makeover. We even found this round, gold-rimmed mirror that looks just like one from West Elm for a fraction of the price.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the most marvelous mirrors that are marked down during the AllModern sale so you can shop without skipping a beat. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a below:

1
Hardison with Chain Hanger Accent Mirror
All Modern
Originally $84, get it on sale for 38% off with an additional 15% off at AllModern.
2
American Farmhouse Traditional Wall Mirror
All Modern
Originally $560, get it on sale for 49% off with an additional 15% off at AllModern.
3
Maloney Metal with Shelves Accent Mirror
All Modern
Originally $109, get it on sale for 39% off with an additional 15% off at AllModern.
4
Modern & Contemporary Full Length Mirror
All Modern
Originally $650, get it on sale for 73% off with an additional 15% off at AllModern.
5
Ryals Accent Wall Mirror
All Modern
Originally $78, get it on sale for 13% off with an additional 15% off at AllModern.
6
Cressida Full Length Mirror
All Modern
Originally $230, get it on sale for 20% off with an additional 15% off at AllModern.
7
Emerson Distressed Metal Accent Mirror
All Modern
Originally $133, get it on sale for 8% off with an additional 15% off at AllModern.
8
Bentson Rectangle Wood Floor Mirror
All Modern
Originally $1,650, get it on sale for 82% off with an additional 15% off at AllModern.
9
Newland Modern & Contemporary Bathroom/Vanity Mirror
All Modern
Originally $153, get it on sale for 18% off with an additional 15% off at AllModern.
10
Astrid Accent Mirror
All Modern
Originally $670, get it on sale for 61% off with an additional 15% off at AllModern.

Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust.

