Easy Make-Ahead Breakfast Recipes For Busy Mornings

Egg bites, overnight oats, breakfast sandwiches and more healthy meals you can make with just a little prep the night before.

Even if you’re working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, mornings are somehow as difficult as ever. Whether you’re feeding kids before their schooling begins or you’re trying to fuel your body before your morning workout, your hands are strapped if you don’t have nutritious food at the ready.

That’s why we’ve gathered 23 make-ahead breakfast recipes that’ll make mornings easier.

Everyone’s got their own unique gut-brain balance in the morning ― some people feel nauseous if they eat the wrong foods first thing, while others are susceptible to afternoon sugar crashes after eating a carb-heavy breakfast. Whatever your unique body chemistry, we’ve got plenty of options for healthy proteins, carbohydrates and produce ― both sweet and savory ― that’ll keep you full until lunch.

  • Breakfast sandwiches that you can assemble ahead of time and freeze.

  • Egg bites, egg muffins, quiches, frittatas and make-ahead casseroles that can be eaten straight from the fridge or warmed in the microwave.

  • Overnight oats and chia puddings that can be assembled the night before and popped into the refrigerator.

  • Perfectly prepped breakfast bowls filled with healthy proteins and vegetables.

Just remember that if you’re packing your breakfast to go, perishable foods (like cooked eggs, for example) aren’t safe to eat if they’ve been kept at room temperature for longer than two hours.

So, get your ingredients ready in the evening, put in a little work and you can wake up with one less thing to do.

Freezer Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches
Damn Delicious
Freezer Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches from Damn Delicious
Spinach and Tomato Baked Egg Cups
Completely Delicious
Spinach and Tomato Baked Egg Cups from Completely Delicious
Peanut Butter Overnight Oats
Minimalist Baker
Get the Peanut Butter Overnight Oats recipe from Minimalist Baker
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Muffins
All The Healthy Things
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Muffins from All The Healthy Things
Avocado and Egg Breakfast Meal Prep
Damn Delicious
Avocado and Egg Breakfast Meal Prep from Damn Delicious
Vanilla Overnight Oats and Maple Spiced Pears
Orchids and Sweet Tea
Vanilla Overnight Oats and Maple Spiced Pears from Orchids and Sweet Tea
Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Damn Delicious
Freezer Breakfast Burritos from Damn Delicious
Easy Make-Ahead Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
All The Healthy Things
Easy Make-Ahead Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole from All The Healthy Things
Chia Seed Pudding
Oh She Glows
Get the Chia Seed Pudding recipe from Oh She Glows
Breakfast Meal Prep
Damn Delicious
Breakfast Meal Prep from Damn Delicious
Mixed Berry Overnight Oats
Naturally Ella
Get the Mixed Berry Overnight Oats recipe from Naturally Ella
Make-Ahead Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches
Damn Delicious
Make-Ahead Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches from Damn Delicious
Banana Nut Overnight Oats
The Healthy Maven
Get the Banana Nut Overnight Oats recipe from The Healthy Maven
3-Ingredient Frozen Yogurt Granola Cups
Jessica In The Kitchen
3-Ingredient Frozen Yogurt Granola Cups from Jessica In The Kitchen
Bacon and Kale Quiche
Jaylynn Little
Bacon and Kale Quiche from Jaylynn Little
Easy Breakfast Casserole
Grandbaby Cakes
Easy Breakfast Casserole from Grandbaby Cakes
Loaded Breakfast Egg Muffins
All The Healthy Things
Loaded Breakfast Egg Muffins from All The Healthy Things
Roasted Broccoli and Bacon Crustless Quiche
Completely Delicious
Roasted Broccoli and Bacon Crustless Quiche from Completely Delicious
Vegan Strawberry Almond Butter Chia Pudding
Orchids and Sweet Tea
Vegan Strawberry Almond Butter Chia Pudding from Orchids and Sweet Tea
Summer Pie
Supper With Michelle
Summer Pie from Supper With Michelle
Matcha Green Tea Pudding
Jessica In The Kitchen
Matcha Green Tea Pudding from Jessica In The Kitchen
Perfect Soft Boiled Egg
Clean Foodie Cravings
Perfect Soft Boiled Egg from Clean Foodie Cravings
Loaded Spinach Bacon Quiche
This Worthey Life
Loaded Spinach Bacon Quiche from This Worthey Life
