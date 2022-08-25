Make College Life Easier With These 36 TikTok-Approved Products

Popular items form this list:
This LED light just perfect for illuminating your desk and making it so you can study late at night.
A microwave popper that’ll basically revolutionize the way you make popcorn.
A pair of wireless sleep headphones so you can listen to music, a podcast, or even white noise to help you fall asleep.
A soft light just perfect for illuminating your desk
Promising review
This light is everything — it is effortless to use and very lightweight. The touch buttons offer temperature choice and brightness variations. I like how it detaches from its magnetic base so you can use it like a flashlight. Very versatile as it can be attached anywhere using self-adhesive tape.
Plan to purchase more for my home." — Shari Hoo
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder
Promising reviews:
So, yes TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I don't have space for a table, so I use the wall to hang bags/coats, and this is a perfect addition instead of carrying my keys to my bedroom or rooting around in a bag.
I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys, and so far, it's holding strong. I hung it with command strips
to avoid any potential damage to the wall, and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my work office." — D. Carter
"This is cute as hell and easy to stick on the wall with the back sticker. I use it in my dorm for my keys, and it can hold up my keys with a carabiner attached as well as two small belts. My roommates love it, and it's awesome because it's gentle enough for a dorm wall.
" — Gremlin
A Rocketbook smart reusable notebook
Promising review:"I saw this product recommended on TikTok
, and I was a little hesitant about it actually working. I have had some time since opening it for Christmas to mess with it, and I have to say I really love it! The pen writes nicely on the paper, and it wipes away easily with the wet microfiber cloth that come with it. I am a college student, and this book is a great way to save paper, not carry around 5 different notebooks in my bag, and all of my notes can be stored on my laptop in one place.
Highly recommend, especially if you are a student." — Alana Cooper
A plastic shower caddy TikTok-ers recommend
here. Promising review:
"This storage unit is exactly what I was looking for to store all my shower essentials: shampoo, shower gel, conditioner. It can’t accommodate large bottles, but the ones I have fit just fine. It looks attractive on my shower bench, and with its sturdy wooden handle, can be picked up easily." — Trend watcher
Cleaning putty that may actually make cleaning fun
Promising review:
This product does exactly what it says it does. I recently got a new car and was looking for something to easily put I up dust. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders.
It’s also great for the though screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" — DreamyOne
A lighted makeup mirror
here. Promising review:
"I 10 out of 10 recommend this mirror for your dorm. That’s what I use it for I love the adjustments of the lighting has cool, warm and regular lighting and the brightness works for when studying and you don’t want to bother your roommate." — Esmeralda Martinez
A microwave popper
I should know, I only use this to make popcorn now. With one of these, I'm able to make as much or as little popcorn as I want, whenever I want. It's convenient and easy to use. Plus, you're not throwing away single-use popcorn bags all the time! And the best part? It collapses, so it's easy to store, especially if you're living in a small space. Promising review:
I saw someone on TikTok use this popper. We have a full size theater popper for the kids and guests. But when it's just two of us, we use this! It does an amazing job, and I'd say better than our popcorn machine!
" — walt
And some popcorn salt
Promising review:
I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make, and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn.
Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
An all-purpose stain spray
The Hate Stains Co. is a small business started by a parent who wanted a stain remover that was nontoxic but still very effective.
here!Promising review:
"I've tried Shout wipes
I've tried Shout wipes, stain removal pens, and all the other tricks in the book. This removes organic stains from sweat better than anything I've tried thus far. I followed the directions, got the fabric wet, sprayed it on, and left it to chill for an hour.
When I came back, I was dumbfounded. I can't believe I didn't have this sooner, I'm about to buy a gallon!" — Mark Bogumil
A guided journal
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for, and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try different things.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A dry erase sticker board
You can stick this to basically any surface and can cut it to any size. The adhesive on the back means you can easily remove it (without damaging the surface) and move it to a different spot. It also includes an eraser and three dry-erase markers (one blue, one black, and one red). Promising reviews:
"I live in a dorm, and this has been great for studying. I attached it to my wardrobe closet and use it as a 'white board' when studying. It’s great!" — deters
"TikTok made me buy it! I got the clear one, and I can pretty much 'hide' it when I don’t wanna see it. The roll is really long, you can have three to four calendar size cuts so that’s amazing! It came with three markers and a cloth." — RN
A hand vacuum worth the splurge
Promising review:
"Another 'TikTok made me buy' purchase. I absolutely love this thing. It helps with cleaning my daughter’s desk since she’s homeschooling and easy to use to clean inside of drawers." — Manisha Roopnarine
And a mini ladybug vacuum
!Promising review:
"I got this tiny vacuum for my dorm room. I am always eating at my desk, but it sometimes makes a mess, and I don't really want to keep getting the vacuum cleaner from the main desk just to vacuum the crumbs around my desk, so I got this and it works perfectly! If you were wondering if it works on carpet as well, the answer is yes, though the carpet I have is more like one you would find in a classroom. Overall, this is a great item and would make a great gift to anyone you know who eats at their desk!" — Katie
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
The headphones connect via Bluetooth and have 33 feet of wireless range (meaning your phone doesn't have to be right next to you). The controls are on the forehead, which makes it comfortable for back and side sleepers, and they are made to block out ambient noise. Promising review
I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I'm very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I'm able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night.
It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
A BedShelfie that firmly attaches it to your bed
to see it in action! Promising review:
"I bought this for my dorm room to hang off the side of my bed to keep things like my TV remote and wireless charger. The slots in the side keep the cords in place and organized, and the wood is made of a good material that doesn't bend or warp. The only problem I have with it is that the pads between the clamps and the side of my bed don't have too much grip, so the shelf can shift if hit from the underside a little bit. This can be fixed by pressing it back down. I've had it for a couple of weeks with no problems, and it's been super helpful in the dorms." — James Poolman
A productivity time management tool
here!Promising reviews:
"This visual timer has been a blessing for setting time boundaries for my toddler AND myself! I. Love. This. Saw a suggestion for it on TikTok and knew I needed it for myself and my child.
It's so easy to set and easy to see. I use it to set boundaries for my 3-year-old, like 20 minutes to bedtime, 15 minutes until we leave, 20 minutes left of TV time, etc. He loves setting the timer, can tell how many minutes he has left, and it's ended almost all the fights for transitions. And I've started using it for myself for the suggestion I saw on TikTok to set a timer for the things I disliked doing, or that I've been unable to devote focused time to.
With this timer I'm taking little bites out of issues that plague me, and I'm allowing myself to accept that if the 15 minutes I put into it today isn't enough, it's OK because I have 15 minutes tomorrow. And actually SEEING that big blue 15 minutes on the clock go down from across the room is PRICELESS! It makes time feel less weighty." — JDillon
"I love this timer so much! I got it to help me in college with time management, and it is really helpful with my studies.
I would recommend this to anyone looking to making sure they only spend 45-an hour on some subjects. The colors are great too! 10/10 would recommend and buy again!" — Alyssa Malik
Wad-Free, which is about to change your laundry life
These are BPA-free, reusable, and created by a small business during the pandemic. Promising review:
THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order.
Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
Wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers confirm are great AirPod dupes
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to four hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicon tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly. Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port, so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing, and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! " — Katlyn D Arnold
An Aquis Lisse Luxe hair towel
here!Promising review:
"I’m surprised by how well this actually works! I truly have coarse, un-tame-able hair that I must half air-dry and then blow-dry — it’s a science. But this towel really helps the texture of my hair and helps it dry more quickly. Now I can put the towel on when I get out of the shower, then be blow-drying in 15 minutes.
Cuts down 'handling' time when it comes to drying!" — Katie
A milk frother
.Promising review:
"On a scale of 1 to 5, I would definitely give this frother a 5. This product has been an absolute God send! My daughter is away at college and only drinks cappuccino... this is almost an impossibility in a college dorm room. The frother made the impossible, possible! Now, when my daughter needs to cram and study late... using her frother, she can make her cappuccinos without breaking from her studies.
" — Thomas B
A touch lamp
!Promising review:
"This lamp is absolutely amazing. My mom got it for me for Christmas last year, and we both fell in love with it so much that I got her one for Christmas this year. The three settings are great, and the yellow lighting is so calming, and it lights up a good amount of area. The ease of leaning over and tapping it to go off or on is so nice to have when it’s dark so you don’t have to fidget with it. The USBs are also very helpful, as I live in a dorm room with limited outlets!
" — Jess
A nonstick microwave pasta cooker
!
It also doubles as a strainer, and you can use the holes in the lid to portion out long pastas.Promising reviews:
"I found out about this on TikTok and decided to give it a try. Boy, am I glad I did! This pasta cooker is incredibly versatile and cooks pasta perfectly.
Just by following the instructions to add pasta and water and using the appropriate cooking time, I've been able to make spaghetti, penne and even shells for Velveta mac and cheese!
! I decided to buy a second one to keep just in case. I would definitely recommend getting this for yourself or for a gift." — Gaby Brillante
"This cooker was recommended to me by a friend, and admittedly I was doubtful that it would actually work, but since it wasn’t too expensive I decided to try it. It has been one of my favorite purchases and SO useful! I use it at school, and it’s really allowed me to expand my dorm-cooking horizons.
The guide included in the package is helpful for measuring how much water to use, and draining it after is quick and easy (just make sure you don’t burn yourself). Cleaning it is simple — you can clean it whenever, but I’ve found if you clean it right after you use it, the cleanup process is even faster and only takes a few seconds. Overall, I would recommend this to anyone who uses a microwave to cook meals or just doesn’t like having to use the stove to make pasta — this pasta cooker is fantastic!" — Elizabeth
A set of bedsheet fasteners
Promising reviews:
"I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once and that used to be a multiple times a night problem I had because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you, TikTok!" —Gabby
Just put these on my twin XL, and they work like a charm.
. My fitted sheet kept slipping off my bed, and these clips are holding the sheet down tight. The normal bunching of sheets isn't happening anymore, and I love it. Super easy to install. I did it without the help of roommates or parents, and I could easily do it again." — Paresha
A super sleek insulated tumbler
Plus, you can also use it to keep hot drinks hot. It comes with two reusable straws and flip-top lids! Promising reviews:
"Another 'TikTok made me do it' purchase. I love this tumbler. This is the most gorgeous simple tumbler you could get. It comes with two different lids, one for straws, and one for sipping. It also comes with two plastic straws but you can use stainless steel ones instead if desired. The cup keeps your drinks cold or hot and is fairly durable.
Although the straw lid is not 'spill proof' it is fairly resistant. My 2-year-old loves to carry it around and use the straw, it usually doesn't leak if it's knocked over! Overall the wait for this particular color is well worth it and I plan to buy more!" — Sinaxis
"LOVE!!! This is exactly what we wanted — a cup that truly keeps cold drinks cold, with ice. It lasts 24 hours+.
We have tried, at friends recommendations, Tervis, Yeti, and generic store brands and they — even Yeti!!! — were fails compared to this Simple Modern. The description states it has a copper lining. The copper must be the extra-special insulation that the others lack. Everything about it is outstanding: the color, the size, fit, feel, no spills or troubles, and ICE cold retention (most important feature)
. We haven't tried it on hot but since it's so trustworthy in cold, we're certain it keeps hot HOT, too." — Doreen Bowler
A set of bag sealers
Promising review:
I love this little gadget. Believe it or not, I saw this on TikTok as an 'Amazon product you didn't know you needed.' Since my older sons are on their own at college, they eat a lot of pre-packaged items. So we got one for each boy as a stocking stuffer. They were actually excited to try them out so the boys went in our pantry, opened new bags of chips and crackers just to re-seal them. Lol! It works pretty good for such a small device. The cutter even works so the bags that are mostly empty aren't as big and don't take up as much room.
My husband wants one for our house now. Guess we’re getting another one." — Can7
A reversible octopus plush that lets everyone know exactly how you feel
These come in a TON of different colors and emotions (from angry to sad to, uh, murderous), so you're guaranteed to find one to express yourself.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok like everyone else but I quickly realized, when I got one, how helpful this is to my family. Now they don't have to guess when they shouldn't bother me, they'll just KNOW. It's saving lives, and it's adorable. The perfect thing. :)" — MCalms
A set of stretchy and squishy balls that stick to almost any surface
Reviewers do mention that these pick up dust and dirt pretty easily, but they can easily be washed with just a little bit of soap and water.
in action. Promising review:
"I bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well.
I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." — Amazon customer
A set of cactus coasters
! Promising review
: "I ended up getting this for myself and then as a gift for a friend! It is super cute and can act as a nice addition to the coffee table without looking gimmicky or tacky.
Most of my guests don't realize it's a coaster until I tell them they can take it apart from the cactus. I love it and highly recommend!" — Sasha TS
A wall charger with six outlets and two USB fast-charging ports
Promising reviews:
"Better than any strip! I saw this on TikTok, and it’s everything. I love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. It's worth every penny. I will be ordering more." — Kellie
"This saved the day when we moved our daughter in to her from room. She needed many outlets and only had two. These are sleek, low profile and get the job done!" — Lindsey
A heatless curling rod headband
The set includes a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. Reviewers say it works best when used with damp hair.Promising review:
Before purchasing, I'd seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative
to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning
. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron
." — Mariah
A personal blender powerful enough to whip up a delicious smoothie
. Promising review:
"I am now able to make a smoothie in my dorm room almost every other day, and can easily wash it in my communal bathroom sink easy peasy!
I LOVE THIS SMOOTHIE MAKER. It's also very solid, sturdy, and INCREDIBLY quiet compared to other smoothie machines. One tip I have, is to make sure when you are actually mixing, and you don't want to make much noise, hold the machine, and make sure it doesn't sit on a surface because the machine will be louder. It is very light and very user-friendly. I love how you can just drink the smoothie right out of the machine (when you unlock it from the bottom) it saves me from washing more dishes, and that is always appreciated especially in a dorm
." — mary c gray
A digital clock reviewers love because it clearly displays the time, date and temperature
It can also be used as an alarm, has a four-level brightness adjustment, and the remote control works from up to 8–10 meters away. Promising reviews:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought it'll look cool. My boyfriend and sister love this too. It's easy to set up, you just need to follow the instruction carefully." —agrm
"I bought this for my dorm, and I love it. Not only says the time, but is also says the temperature and date. It is very easy to set up and use." — Alyssa Harrington
A Brita pitcher
here. Promising review:
"I'm currently in college where the water is, at best, sub-par. This was the best investment my roommate and I could have possibly made.
Last semester we were living off of flavored water bottles and Gatorade, which was not fun, but now we can actually drink water without gagging. My roommate has said it is better than her filtered water at home. It also fits perfectly in the dorm mini-fridge
, and we don't have to fill it up as often as I thought we would." —Kelsie
A 3-in-1 wireless charger
Promising review:
I saw this product on one of those TikTok videos called 'things I got on Amazon.' Well, this one caught my eye as I am the owner of the three items mentioned it charges. Two weeks in and I'm so glad TikTok made me do it.
Well worth it. The first few nights I felt like the watch was hard to connect. By simple readjusting the charger part I realized it wasn’t fully clicked in place. Once I fixed that, it works perfectly. Love it!!!" — Joel and Rochelle Wingo
A Takeya cold brew maker
Just add six tablespoons of your favorite coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and let it sit in your fridge for 24 hours. Then just take the filter out of the pitcher and enjoy your coffee.Promising review:
I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily, but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option), so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin Donuts every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin Donuts, but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME. I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok, and it is a GAME CHANGER.
All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment three-quarters full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid, screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this
!!" — Carmen E
A mini fridge technically made for skincare products but useful for snacks
Promising reviews:
"This was another TikTok impulse buy. But, it works. Now I don’t have to go out to get cold water I already have it in my room." — wintersolstice06
"I live in a dorm where I share a fridge with three other girls. I’ll put things in the fridge and sometimes they magically seem to disappear. This little fridge is great to store the things I really want without taking up too much room
. In the picture it comfortably holds a can of soda, a soup thermos, and a snack container (see above). I also love the little compartment on the back of the fridge door, perfect for storing small snacks or sauce packets. It’s super quiet and cooled up super quickly (within 15 min of plug in). I love all the different plugs it comes with, and I can’t wait to take it in my car for road trips. This is a 5-star product, would definitely recommend!!" — Anna Bear