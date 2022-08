Make College Life Easier With These 36 TikTok-Approved Products

A nonstick microwave pasta cooker

See how one TikToker uses it here It also doubles as a strainer, and you can use the holes in the lid to portion out long pastas."I found out about this on TikTok and decided to give it a try. Boy, am I glad I did!Just by following the instructions to add pasta and water and using the appropriate cooking time,! I decided to buy a second one to keep just in case. I would definitely recommend getting this for yourself or for a gift." — Gaby Brillante "This cooker was recommended to me by a friend, and admittedly I was doubtful that it would actually work, but since it wasn’t too expensive I decided to try it.The guide included in the package is helpful for measuring how much water to use, and draining it after is quick and easy (just make sure you don’t burn yourself). Cleaning it is simple — you can clean it whenever, but I’ve found if you clean it right after you use it, the cleanup process is even faster and only takes a few seconds. Overall, I would recommend this to anyone who uses a microwave to cook meals or just doesn’t like having to use the stove to make pasta — this pasta cooker is fantastic!" — Elizabeth