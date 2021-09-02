29 Ways To Make Your Kitchen The Best Room In The House

Kitchens are magical places — the Disney of the home, if you will. What’s better than walking into an area filled with your favorite snacks? A place where you may just make the most delicious meal you’ve ever tasted? Nothing, that’s what. Even the best kitchens can use a little extra love and fun, which is why we’ve rounded up this list of awesome tips and products to bring your kitchen to the next level. If it’s not already your favorite room of the house, it’s sure to become that room soon.
1
String up some (truly easy) under-cabinet lights
2
And if you're going for some extra credit, apply some peel-and-stick backsplash "tile"
3
Brighten an icky tile floor with a grout pen
4
Repair chips, dents, cracks and other eyesores with a set of 50 wood fillers
5
Cop the look of stainless steel with some stainless-steel-effect contact paper
6
Or spiff up actual stainless-steel appliances with a plant-based stainless-steel cleaner and polish spray
7
Transform the inside of a cabinet door into your baking and cooking ground zero with a set of measurement decals
8
Organize your hand-washing essentials with a corner sponge organizer
9
Graduate from your mismatched collection to a set of silicone-coated kitchen utensils
10
Tidy your kitchen drawers without sacrificing a bunch of your utensils with a slim cutlery organizer
11
Declutter your cleaning essentials with an unassuming broom organizer
12
Invest in a portable dishwasher
13
Upgrade to some chic as heck plates
14
Cut the clutter in your cabinet where you stash your tea with a tea bag holder
15
Give your cook space a pro look with a magnetic knife strip
16
Learn how to paint your countertop to look like expensive stone marble
17
Zhuzh up a lackluster rental countertop with marble-print contact paper
18
And if you want a total kitchen transformation, dedicate a weekend to a kitchen cabinet painting kit
Amazon
19
Post up a visual reminder to flavor your food accordingly with a hot sauce print
20
Admire your Kitchen-Aid mixer even more on the reg with a cute unicorn horn
21
Decant juice and other bevs into some squared-off carafes
22
Meal prep with these airtight stackable storage containers
23
Add a little practical pizzazz to your walls with a cheesy dream wall clock
24
Fill out a customizable family cookbook with those heirloom recipes
25
And while we're on the subject of nostalgia, order a custom kitchen towel with a print of a handwritten family recipe
26
Make your lower kitchen cabinet a thing of beauty with an accordion-like pots and pan organizer
27
Bring another source of light into your cook space with some avocado string lights
28
Free up some kitchen cabinet space with mounted wine racks
29
Just buy an air fryer
