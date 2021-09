29 Ways To Make Your Kitchen The Best Room In The House

And if you're going for some extra credit, apply some peel-and-stick backsplash "tile"

It's a fraction of the price of actual tile installation."I have been wanting to put subway tile in our kitchen as a backsplash since we moved in but didn’t have the time or motivation to do it. Not to mention the expense. I came across these and decided to try them.They are shiny like tile and have the texture of tile as well. They are easy to clean and relatively easy to install. It took me two afternoons only because I hadn’t ordered enough and needed one more package (a total of three packages completed my L-shaped back splash area).This was one of the best decisions I have made for my home and it looks great! The only issues I found with the product were minimal — if you needed to adjust a tile after placing it, the gray grout lines would sometimes stay stuck to the one it overlapped and 'chip' it, but once I realized this I was very careful about that. The color of the 'grout' could scratch easily so just be careful. Also, the adhesive is very good. So the couple of times I needed to take one off to adjust it, it definitely pulled a lot of wall paint off in the process, even before I had smoothed it down to the wall. Not a great option for renters because of this. I had no trouble with the words 'overlap here' being visible or the dark gray paint color showing through like other reviewers had mentioned. Overall, I would absolutely use these again and have recommended them to others." — Kyle & Noelle