29 Ways To Make Your Kitchen The Best Room In The House

A wall clock with a lady swimming in mac and cheese on it? You need that.
Elizabeth Lilly, Samantha Wieder

Kitchens are magical places — the Disney of the home, if you will. What’s better than walking into an area filled with your favorite snacks? A place where you may just make the most delicious meal you’ve ever tasted? Nothing, that’s what. Even the best kitchens can use a little extra love and fun, which is why we’ve rounded up this list of awesome tips and products to bring your kitchen to the next level. If it’s not already your favorite room of the house, it’s sure to become that room soon.

1
String up some (truly easy) under-cabinet lights
Amazon
It'll help bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets that you wish you could replace. This'll instantly make your kitchen look expensive.

Promising review: "I had my doubts but I thought, what the heck, for the price I'd give them a try. I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets) They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" —pauly

Get them from Amazon for $18.78+ (available in two colors).
2
And if you're going for some extra credit, apply some peel-and-stick backsplash "tile"
Amazon
It's a fraction of the price of actual tile installation.

Promising review: "I have been wanting to put subway tile in our kitchen as a backsplash since we moved in but didn’t have the time or motivation to do it. Not to mention the expense. I came across these and decided to try them. I have been blown away with how great they look and every person that has seen them after I put them up doesn’t know they are not real tile. They are shiny like tile and have the texture of tile as well. They are easy to clean and relatively easy to install. It took me two afternoons only because I hadn’t ordered enough and needed one more package (a total of three packages completed my L-shaped back splash area).This was one of the best decisions I have made for my home and it looks great! The only issues I found with the product were minimal — if you needed to adjust a tile after placing it, the gray grout lines would sometimes stay stuck to the one it overlapped and 'chip' it, but once I realized this I was very careful about that. The color of the 'grout' could scratch easily so just be careful. Also, the adhesive is very good. So the couple of times I needed to take one off to adjust it, it definitely pulled a lot of wall paint off in the process, even before I had smoothed it down to the wall. Not a great option for renters because of this. I had no trouble with the words 'overlap here' being visible or the dark gray paint color showing through like other reviewers had mentioned. Overall, I would absolutely use these again and have recommended them to others." —Kyle & Noelle

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
3
Brighten an icky tile floor with a grout pen
Amazon
So you don't have to stare at the stained grout and imagine what it used to look like. Grout takes up a teeny bit of space but, as you can see from the pic, makes a huge impact!

Promising review: "We moved into our new home, and the shower had a really yellow grout. Cleaning didn’t do anything, and I saw this grout pen online. What a saver! Otherwise, I would have just hired someone to replace my shower. I used this grout pen, and my husband was so impressed :D The tip loses its shape fast, but just pull out the TIP AND FLIPPED IT OVER, and you’ll have a new tip." —jennifer

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes).
4
Repair chips, dents, cracks and other eyesores with a set of 50 wood fillers
Amazon
Dog scratched up your hardwood floors because he hears you dumping food in his bowl? NBD.

Promising review: "My partner and I recently bought a 140-year-old home with original wood floors and wood work throughout. We had the floors refinished to their original beauty, but the baseboards and stair risers were a challenge. They were pretty banged up over years of use, and, after the floors were redone, all the nicks and scratches just stood out that much more. Our floor guy tried staining them, but it wouldn't take. The floors themselves took nine coats of stain because they were so old. The painter tried using pens from a well known paint company, but they didn't work either. My partner found these and showed them to me. To our delight the pens worked incredibly well. It's like a magic marker for wood. I'm still amazed how well they worked. I ordered two more packages because I didn't want to run out. The pens last a long time. Our painter came back to do some minor touch ups, and I showed him what I used. He couldn't believe it. He said he was going to buy them to keep in his arsenal, lol! I Love this product. Thank you so much for making them!" —Kathleen W

Get a set of 50 from Amazon for $28.99.
5
Cop the look of stainless steel with some stainless-steel-effect contact paper
Amazon
It'll get you the modern look of fresh appliances for chump change. OK, this takes a little bit of work, but look at that payoff! And when you move or change your mind, you can easily remove or reposition it!

Promising review: "Amazing job at updating my wall oven. I searched for months trying to see what would be an alternative replacement to my dated wall oven (25 years old). The thing is, my old oven has always worked very well, so I couldn't really justify paying $2,000 to replace my working double wall oven only because of cosmetic reasons. Then it dawned on me that maybe if I updated the oven with this metal covering it would look like real stainless steel. So for literally the cost of $10 I updated my oven. The update is virtually unnoticeable unless you tell someone, and what's the best thing of all, it leaves no fingerprints. Best $10 I ever spent." —B. Lenj

Get it from Amazon for $11.09.
6
Or spiff up actual stainless-steel appliances with a plant-based stainless-steel cleaner and polish spray
Amazon
Now you can admire your gorgeous visage in your dishwasher.

Promising Review: "I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care. This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand-new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains, without any extraordinary effort, and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here. I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." —David Brennan

Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
7
Transform the inside of a cabinet door into your baking and cooking ground zero with a set of measurement decals
Amazon
You can glance at this rather than googling "how many teaspoons in a tablespoon" for the millionth time. (BTW, the answer is three.) Note that this kit includes just the decals and measurement labels, not the horizontal holders or hooks for the measuring cups and spoons.

Promising review: "Bought these for my mom. I applied them inside her baking cupboard and it makes doing conversions for recipes a breeze. So convenient." —Kelly C.

Get them from Amazon for $13.99.
8
Organize your hand-washing essentials with a corner sponge organizer
Amazon
Because you need 'em within reach ... might as well make 'em look a bit tidier! This is also a better option than an organizer that hangs over your faucet because the weight of those can mess with your water flow!

Promising review: "This fits our sink perfectly! It's not too big and holds a sponge and two bottles of soap. We have a standard apartment sink and it fits perfectly, it also holds very well. We have it suctioned on the sink, not the counter." —Erin Johnson

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two colors).
9
Graduate from your mismatched collection to a set of silicone-coated kitchen utensils
Amazon
They're nice-looking but neutral enough to blend in a bit with everything in your kitchen. Can withstand temperatures of -40 degrees F up to 446 degrees F/230 degrees C. Includes 24 tools and holder.

Promising review: "I love the neutral color, I find them easy to clean, the cup has come in handy even though I wasn’t planning on using it. The measuring cups are a little too flexible for my liking, but it was really amazing finding such a comprehensive set of kitchen tools with a stylist design. I purchased this set because I moved into a new apartment with like zero kitchen equipment and this was the perfect set for me." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in six colors).
10
Tidy your kitchen drawers without sacrificing a bunch of your utensils with a slim cutlery organizer
Amazon
It's here to prove that, yes! You do have room for all your cutlery in your tiny kitchen drawer! Scoot over, forks.

Promising review: "Yes, this little utensil tray is really that good! I went from using 12 inches of horizontal space in a lovely but huge wooden utensil tray to about using about four inches (whatever the width of this godsend is). It stores my butter knives, steak knives, spoons, forks, and a slew of little teaspoons. I'd guess that the max capacity for each slot is about 10 pieces. For example, I fit four butter knives and four steak knives into the first/knife slot easily, with good wiggle room. This is such a great design. Using this tray opened up about half of my 18-inch wide drawer, which allowed me to decompress the other drawers in my kitchen a bit. I highly recommend this item. It's worth every penny." —Kathleen Cooke

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
11
Declutter your cleaning essentials with an unassuming broom organizer
Amazon
So you don't have to lean a broom in the kitchen corner or shield yourself from a falling mop every time you open the pantry.

Promising review: "Perfect! Exactly what I needed to organize my mop, broom, scoop, etc. Efficient and easy to use. A little hard to get my scoop into it but that’s cause it’s thicker than the rest of items. Love that there are hooks. Spray bottles and cleaning product bottles hang perfectly on there too." —Kavita Chandanie

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12
Invest in a portable dishwasher
Amazon
Perfect if your kitchen doesn't already have one, and a sink full of caked-on gunk is what normally keeps you from spending more time cooking.

Promising review: "Works better than I thought. Our kitchen cabinets are too low for a countertop dishwasher and the house is too old to try and install a huge dishwasher. We mostly hate washing silverware and cups. This dishwasher is perfect. It is a little small but great on space and I feel it fully sanitized everything. Much better than our sponge and slimy sink washing. *bleh* I am on the third load and so far it's done great. It's just three of us in the house so we really don't need a huge dishwasher. We are also moving soon and it's nice to know I can pack this up and take it with me!" —Kiera Kittie

Get it from Amazon for $349.99.
13
Upgrade to some chic as heck plates
Amazon
You can put these in the microwave and dishwasher. Even frozen pizza is going to look amazing in your future flat lays. Includes four table settings with soup bowls, salad plates and dinner plates.

Promising review: "We like the colors and weight of them, they feel like a good quality product and have held up to frequent use." —Chris

Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in six colors).
14
Cut the clutter in your cabinet where you stash your tea with a tea bag holder
Amazon
It'll save you some space plus look nice enough to leave out on the counter for company when you offer up some coffee or tea.

Promising review: "I got this out of desperation for regaining room in my tea/coffee cabinet. Yes, we have a kitchen cabinet devoted just to all of our tea and coffee, and we were running out of space very quickly. I got this smaller version because I knew it would fit without having to adjust the shelves. Can I saw how much I love this? I was able to empty so many boxes from the cabinet, it was not even funny. My only complaint (others have mentioned this as well) is that you cannot fit a whole box in one drawer. I worked around this by designating one of the drawers as 'overflow' with a few different types of tea in it. Also, note that this is only good for teas that come in the envelopes. If you have loose tea bags, they may not work too well in this." —Kitty

Get it from Amazon for $20.48.
15
Give your cook space a pro look with a magnetic knife strip
Amazon
Replace that clunky old knife block squatting on your kitchen counter.

Promising review: "I used to have an ugly knife block that took up too much room, so I decided to get a magnetic knife strip. I've read that the cheaper metal ones scratch and dull knives, so I went with a wooden one. This company offers different types (colors) of wood to match your decor. It took me all of 15 minutes to install (I have a drill and a torpedo level). Really easy and straightforward installation. The strip itself holds my knives very securely and frees up a bunch of counter space that my old knife block used to take up. The strip works extremely well throughout the length of the product." —Thomas

Get it from Amazon for $35.95+ (available in a variety of lengths and wood types).
16
Learn how to paint your countertop to look like expensive stone marble
Kaleidoscope Living
Because getting actual marble is a HUGE, expensive project.

Get the full tutorial from Kaleidoscope Living.
17
Zhuzh up a lackluster rental countertop with marble-print contact paper
Amazon
It'll make for a much lovelier Insta background for showing off all your culinary masterpieces. Gotta love a low-commitment, budget-friendly option.

Promising review: "Returning to leave a review five years after purchasing and installing on the kitchen countertops in my rental. I’m moving out and have wondered all these years If it’d be easy to remove and leave any sticky residue. I am happy to report that after being on my counters for FIVE YEARS the contact paper came right up, leaving absolutely no residue. It’s held up and given my kitchen the facelift it needed for five years. Absolutely would recommend this product to anyone looking to cheaply update their counters in a rental. Really great solution!!!" —Amber

Get it from Amazon for $18.
18
And if you want a total kitchen transformation, dedicate a weekend to a kitchen cabinet painting kit
Amazon
It requires ZERO stripping or priming. It might make you wonder if you're in someone else's house before you've had your coffee. Kit includes low-VOC, low-odor, water-based acrylic paint and primer in one. Requires a one-day application process that dries in a soft, satin finish. Covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface (40 linear feet), which is typical of most kitchen cabinets. Ideal for use on wood, laminate and primed or painted metal cabinets. Formulated to cover most existing wood finishes and paint in a single coat.

Promising review: "You can see a before and after in my pictures but this paint was AMAZING and a huge transformation to my outdated kitchen.The Process:- I started off by completely cleaning the wooden cabinets with KRUD KUTTER PC32 Prepaint Cleaner/TSP Substitute. I read a lot of reviews on this cleaner and heard that is was great for cleaning off oils and dirt and it really did wonders.- I sanded down the cabinets.- I then primed the cabinets with a special wood primer.- Once the primer dried I used the Nuvo paint on the cabinets. I did four very thin layers of paint. It is vital that you keep each layer very thin because it will dry weird. I found that in the corner of the cabinets where paint puddled even a little bit that it would cracker so make sure that you keep thin layers- Additionally, I ended up purchasing regular brushes outside of this kit. A few blogs said that they used the foam brushes; however I did not like how the paint laid on the cabinets with them." —Danielle Joy

Get it from Amazon for $68.97.

Also available in Coconut Espresso, Black Deco, and Cocoa Couture.
19
Post up a visual reminder to flavor your food accordingly with a hot sauce print
Lindsey Kay Co / Society6
It features the regular suspects for dialing a weeknight dinner up a notch. Lindsey Kay Co is a handcrafted digital collage brand founded by Lindsey Nichols, a Denver-based contract designr/art director.

Get it from Lindsey Kay Co on Society6 for $5.99+ (available in four sizes).
20
Admire your Kitchen-Aid mixer even more on the reg with a cute unicorn horn
Inceptualize3D / Etsy
Time to chuckle as you refill your coffee. Inceptualize3D is an Atlanta-based small biz that has a variety of very cool home and video game items.

Get it from Inceptualize3D on Etsy for $12 (available in a variety of colors and either as stationary or rotating).
21
Decant juice and other bevs into some squared-off carafes
Amazon
Not only will they look nice, but they'll fit in your fridge door. It's true, you can make the inside of your fridge look a bit nicer with a tad of organizing help!

Promising review: "Love these carafes. They are tall but fit perfect on the side of frig door. Easy to handle, easy to wash, and pours easily as well. Super happy with this purchase!!" —TXGAL

Get a set of two from Amazon for $20.99.
22
Meal prep with these airtight stackable storage containers
Amazon
Toss the old plastic containers stained with curry from your fave Thai takeout join (yum). These will stack nicely in your fridge without taking up too much room. It doesn't take a mathematician to figure out an organized fridge will help make cooking (and eating food before it goes bad) so much easier. Set includes seven plastic food storage containers and seven lids with a 100% leak-proof guarantee.

Get the 14-piece set from Amazon for $29.99.
23
Add a little practical pizzazz to your walls with a cheesy dream wall clock
Tyler Varsell / Society6
It'll make sure you don't lose track of time in your new fave room. Tyler Varsell is a collage artist and illustrator with tons of surreal art.

Get it from Tyler Varsell on Society6 for $22.39 (available in three frame colors and two clock hand colors).
24
Fill out a customizable family cookbook with those heirloom recipes
Uncommon Goods
Talk about some kitchen motivation! Do the grunt work of filling out the recipe book from the start as an even sweeter gift!

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $30.
25
And while we're on the subject of nostalgia, order a custom kitchen towel with a print of a handwritten family recipe
Flatlands Boutique / Etsy
It'll serve as something you can constantly leave out as a nice reminder! Flatlands Boutique is a Monette, Arkansas-based Etsy shop specializing in kitchen items and graphic tees.

Get it from Flatlands Boutique on Etsy for $14.50.
26
Make your lower kitchen cabinet a thing of beauty with an accordion-like pots and pan organizer
Amazon
It'll easily adjust with your growing organizing needs. (Even that griddle pan you just had to buy.) The length expands to 30" and each rod is 6.5" tall to accommodate taller items. Synthetic rubber bumpers protect your delicate surfaces.

Promising review: "This holder is amazing! Finally, a solution to corral all of these freaking pot and pan lids! It expands perfectly to accommodate my 30" wide cabinet. Actually, it can go a little further than that but it gets less stable when you exceed the maximum width. It also works great for smaller cabinets. I tried it out in a pull-out drawer that's approximately 24" and it serves it's purpose well. Although I'm very happy with this organizer, I must admit I do find the price to be a little steep for what it is. However, it was the only one I located that expanded this wide. It also looks beautiful, seems durable, and doesn't look like it's going to rust. Therefore, I found it to be worth the investment." —Nurse Bex

Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
27
Bring another source of light into your cook space with some avocado string lights
Amazon
Because you love a theme and being able to see what you're cooking.

Promising review: "These are great quality and very bright. Gave a cute accent to my boyfriends kitchen counter. I will be buying from this company again. Got my eye on the penguins and unicorns." —Sara Holland

Get them from Amazon for $11.29.
28
Free up some kitchen cabinet space with mounted wine racks
Amazon
Perfect for a storage solution that'll make getting a post-work pour that much easier. Plus it'll be a super easy way to display any especially decorative glasses.

Get three rows (enough for nine glasses) from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two colors).
29
Just buy an air fryer
Amazon
People are obsessed! And it'll make you love you time spent in the kitchen so much more. This family size one has an auto-shutoff so you don't overcook those delectable wings someone will assume you picked up from somewhere.

Promising review: "We are really loving this air-fryer! The large basket size makes it perfect for even cooking, even for one or two people. I’m happy that I bought the larger size instead of the 3.7-quart. My husband is a meat eater, and I am not. We cook different foods for most meals. It’s easy to just wash it quickly in between, although adding a sheet of aluminum foil to the bottom of the pan enables us to just wash the basket between foods, since otherwise we would need to wait for the unit to cool down." —Wanda Brooks

Get it from Amazon for $65+ (available in five colors).
