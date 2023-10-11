ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

58 Things You'll Want To Buy In Bulk Before Fall Prime Day Ends

Buying in bulk: super savvy, saves you money in the long run. Buying in bulk on Prime Day: basically genius, saves you even more money.
Elizabeth Lilly, Courtney Lynch

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
Amazon
A Lume whole-body deo scent sampler set for 24% off

Price: $24.39 (originally $31.99)

2
Amazon
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 43% off
I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

Price:$14.30 (originally $25)
3
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

Price:$29.99 (originally $49.99)
4
amazon.com
Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow....these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$29.99 (originally $49.99)
5
amazon.com
OR a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 30% off
Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

Price:$17.49 (originally $24.99).
6
Amazon
A 6-pack of Cottonelle mega rolls (aka = 33 regular rolls) for 40% off
Promising review: "It's the same thing you would buy in the store. Good quality, it's the only toilet paper that we use in our home." —Jessica

Price:$7.67 (originally $12.79)
7
Amazon
A trio of Mrs. Meyer's apple cider-scented hand soap for 36% off
Promising review: "I absolutely love this scent and it helped kickstart getting my home into Fall-mode. I wash my hands A LOT so the added olive oil is like using soap/lotion at the same time. With other soaps, my hands crack, but with Mrs. Meyers, my hands are much more moisturized. Plus they smell amazing!" —lmk819

Price:$10.13 (originally $15.87) And the matching cleaning spray is on sale too! *And* the dish soap.
8
Amazon
A 50-pack of pre-measured Arm & Hammer laundry soap sheets for 33% off
Promising review: "The sheet can be torn in half for a smaller load. It smells good but not too strong on the finished clothes. Just toss the sheet in with the laundry and off you go. It melts completely very quickly. I haven't washed anything super dirty or super stained but a regular load of clothes or towels, it's great." —Wendy

Price:$9.99 (originally $14.99)
9
amazon.com
A 16-pack of citrusy Liquid I.V. Hydration packets for 25% off
Psst — it's also gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free!

Promising review: "No issues with the packaging. I love the lemon lime taste, it dissolves in your water easily; I only used a straw to stir it up. It was not gritty and after drinking a glass I truly felt my headache vanish that I felt coming on after a heavy workout! My husband uses them for hangover days when you just don’t want to feel as if you are nearing death lol! Satisfied and definitely 5 stars. Great to have on hand." —Britt

Price:$17.50 (originally $23.45)
10
Amazon
An 8-month supply of Gillette razors for 33% off
Price:$19.99 (originally $29.94)

Check out tons more Gillette and Venus razor deals.
11
Amazon
A 110-pack of Glad ForceFlex trash bags for 21% off
Promising review: "These are the best trash bags money can buy. They smell good so they make the kitchen area smell better than if they weren’t scented. They also fit our trashcan perfectly. No complaints, and most likely, I will keep buying these as long as Amazon continues to sell them. Very durable/sturdy." —Frazier Barnett

Price:$18.49 (originally $23.49)
12
Amazon
A 40-pack of lickable cat treats for 30% off
Promising review: "I have a cat who is very particular about treats; she is fine with dry kibble and pates, but typically has zero interest in people food or dry cat treats. Churu is a different story. She loves all of the chicken flavors in this pack and now waits patiently by her bowl every night when she knows it's treat time. I give her half a tube to make the box last longer and keep her calories intake a little lower." —Emilie

Price:$18.95 (originally $26.99)
13
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer for 57% off
Promising review: "I don't know what they put in this stuff but my skin is soft all day without being sticky. The lotion is thin feeling when you put it in but leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and moisturized all day!!" —Wendy Morse

Price:$6.98 (originally $16.10)
14
Amazon
Neutrogena Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover for 53% off
Promising review: "It's so perfect for removing all types of eye makeup, including mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow! I also use it to remove my long wearing matte lipsticks. The best product out there. It doesn't sting my eyes either and a little goes a long way!" —Trudym

Price:$13.86 for three bottles (originally $29.19)
15
Amazon
Some jasmine green tea for 22% off
Promising review: "Twinings green tea with jasmine is by far one of my favorite tea blends for hot tea. The box always comes carefully packaged with protective wrap and no dents. In the evenings, I enjoy having a hot cup of green tea with jasmine; after steeping, I add a little sugar and some milk. A fresh and relaxing flavor for tea!" —Autumn

Price:$3.62 (originally $4.65)
16
amazon.com
Skin1004 face masks for 43% off
Just select "one-time purchase" instead of subscribe & save to activate the deal!

Promising review: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

"Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

Price:$14.25 (originally $25)
17
amazon.com
An immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement for 30% off for dogs with skin sensitivities
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

Price:$20.97 (originally $29.97; available in several quantities and for specific ages).
18
@verbproducts
Verb Ghost Oil for 20% off makes quick work of taming frizz and flyaways
I got turned onto this stuff after some colleagues put it in stories and after trying just about every hair oil out there, I can assure that this is the good stuff. It's great for finishing off your look after heat styling (like with a curling iron or straightener) or helping your hair calm down post-blow-drying. I always keep a bottle in my medicine cabinet!

Promising review: "I have 4c hair and this is AMAZING. At first I thought this would do nothing for my hair since Verb caters to looser hair textures but this product is lightweight and a little goes a LONGGGG way. I’ve used several pumps of this and the bottle still looks like I’ve barely used any of it! Amazing product for detangling, softening, and adding moisture to your hair." —Brit

Price: $16 (originally $20; sulfate-, gluten-, and paraben-free).
$20.00 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick for 32% off
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben

Price: $6.79 (originally $9.99)
$6.79 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for 30% off
Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help, prevent or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

Price:$16.80 (originally $24; available in six scents, four of which are on sale)The Laneige Glowy Lip Balm is also 30% off for $12.60!
21
Amazon
And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off
Promising review: "I’m a big fan of Laneige, and an even bigger fan of this product. I purchased the gummy bear flavor. It smells incredible, is EXACTLY like the sleeping lip mask product (but in lip gloss form, of course), and the color is SO pretty. It’s a sheer purple, but has just a slight tint. It’s also not sticky like other lip glosses tend to be, but rather it’s really moisturizing. I can’t recommend this product enough." —Jessie

Price:$12.60 (originally $18; available in four scents)
22
amazon.com
Some acne patches for 20% off
These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.

Promising review: "I have been experiencing terrible cystic acne. I also am a stress picker. I decided to get these as a last resort to avoid any more acne scars and it was the best purchase I have ever made. I put these on some really painful zits before bed and when I woke up they were gone! They literally suck all of the grossness out of my zits. I don’t want to say it was like magic but it was pretty much magic." —Demetria OlsenCheck out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review for more deets!

Price:$9.57 for 36 stickers (originally $11.97)
23
amazon.com
A mouthguard and retainer cleaner for 41% off
You can use these tablets on your Invisalign, night guards, retainers, dentures, and more.

Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.

Price: $16.39 for 120 tablets (originally $27.99)
24
amazon.com
A game-changing dishwashing spray for 20% off
Promising review: "Best cleaning product I have ever used. TikTok doesn’t lie…on this one at least." —R. OakesonI live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well.

Price:$14 (originally $17.50)
25
amazon.com
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for up to 54% off *plus* an additional 10% off
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

Price: $5.94+ (originally $12.99; available in 10 sets; be sure to click the coupon for this price!)
26
amazon.com
A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil for 30% off
Each day, brush the oil over your nails and cuticles and they will begin to grow longer and stronger. No more brittle, peeling nails for you!

Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This-size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

Price:$9.72 (originally $13.88; available in three sizes)
27
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara for 20% off
Promising review: "I didn’t think this was going to work for the price but I saw it on TikTok so I said 'why not!' Y’all, I bought three more after I tried this for a week! My lashes look dark and full like falsies!!! I love it. 🥰 Buy it already !" —ShariRR

Price:$3.99 (originally $4.99).
28
amazon.com
A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint that's 40% off
A few reviewers compare the rosy nude shade to Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk lipstick; other similar products mentioned include YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.

Promising review: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee

Price: $5.94+ (originally $9.90; available in 28 shades)
29
www.amazon.com
Plus BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks for 29% off
Promising reviews: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it!The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire

"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B now because I love this product!" —Vickyy

Price: $8.49 (originally $11.88; available in three sets)
$8.49 at Amazon
30
Amazon
A 40-pack of cat pad refills for litter boxes for 37% off
Promising review: "I read the reviews on these and I am not sure why I hesitated for so long but I finally bought them and I am so glad that I did. They work amazingly well. You get so much more for the money and I plan on stocking up with quite a few more orders." —Amazon Customer

Price:$18.01 (originally $28.38; available in three scents)
31
amazon.com
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for 30% off
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry

Price: $20.99 (originally $29.97)
32
amazon.com
A set of matte hair clips for 50% off
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde has these and loves 'em! She said:"I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"

Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

Price: $6.98 (originally $13.99, available in 18 sets)
33
Amazon
A waterproof pouch for 57% off that'll keep your cellphone dry
It also comes with a lanyard so you can wear it around your neck. Fits all smartphones up to 7" diagonal size.

Promising review: "This product is incredible. I purchased to use while in Key West for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, and Galaxy S6 Edge and it fits perfectly for each phone (but a little more snug with the iPhone 6 plus). It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case but you have to press record prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with the phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage. My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect even if just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and want to still take photos/text/browse the internet while on the beach. I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have! I highly recommend this product." —Jennifer Roman

Price:$6.39 (originally $14.99; available in 14 colors)
34
Amazon
A set of satin pillowcases for 38% off
Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron Key

Price: $7.99 for a set of two (originally $12.99; available in 23 colors and three sizes).
35
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A longline sports bra for 33% off that's super comfy
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord adores this top, she said: "I own this in so many colors it's truly lawless. I'm a long distance runner and these are my holy grail — supportive without being constrictive, lightweight enough to withstand sweat, and miraculously I don't chafe like I do with other sports bras. I am a huge fan of the Lululemon Align and will continue to swear by them until I die, but can only justify buying one of those a year — at this price point I was able to buy enough of these that I wear them errand running and with cute high-waisted jeans without worrying about losing them to the laundry. These also wash up beautifully and stand the test of time!"Promising review: "I saw these tanks all over TikTok. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" —M

Price:$17.99 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors)
36
amazon.com
And up to 42% off a Lemedy padded sports bra tank
BTW, this is the LOWEST price it's been in at least 30 days!

Promising review: "This is EXACTLY what I’ve been looking for. Made very well with additional lining/shelf bra and thin padding. I got the black and white and the white can be worn on its own, not see-through at all. It’s not a supportive type bra to go run in if you need support, but good for yoga and maybe walking. For reference I am a 32DD in Victoria’s Secret. I got a M." —J. Chancey

Price:$14.99+ (originally $25.99+; available in S–XXL and 20 colors)
37
amazon.com
A 400-pack (!) of dog grooming wipes for 38% off
Promising review: "These wipes have been a life changer! They are so useful especially when you have a 3-month-old puppy and need something on hand right away. After our walks, when it's time to wash his feet I just grab one wipe and clean all four of his paws. There is no way that I would be able to leave him alone for a few seconds to take off my shoes, run to the bathroom to get a fresh wet towel and rush back to him before he runs off. Of course, this is a process and eventually he will learn the command wait, but in the meantime, these are just so useful and convenient. I don't just use them to wash is feet, but they work AMAZING to wipe him down in between washes. The towels have great moisture, not dry and are a good size. This is definitely something that I will be repurchasing in the future." —Stacy Gartvich

Price: $25.89 (originally $41.99)
38
amazon.com
Himalayan yak cheese chews for up to 35% off made to outlast your dog's heavy gnawing
Promising review: "Tough treat for heavy chewers! Our AmStaff can finish a bully stick in minutes. We had to stop giving her bones because she’d gnaw them to shards! This is the first treat we’ve tried that lasted more than an hour. It’s been two days and she’s not even 1/4 of the way through! They do have a smell, but it’s not strong. It’s like a faint smoky smell. Our girl loves them! And I love that she’s no longer trying to eat my furniture!" —monster_mommy

Price: $7.63+ (originally $11.78+; available in five dog weight ranges)
39
@chastityst.cage on Instagram
A Makeup Eraser cloth for up to 33% off
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With MakeUp Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —SprklbuzCheck out BuzzFeed's MakeUp Eraser review for more deets!

Price:$13.50+ (originally $20; available in 12 colors).
40
amazon.com
A pair of cropped leggings for up to 48% off that reviewers love
Promising review: "Your search is over, these are the best yoga pants ever! After spending hours reading reviews, I ordered seven different pairs of yoga pants in different brands in my quest for the perfect pair. This is it — they look great, feel great, and have a great price. And, they feel buttery soft, I can’t stop touching them! They stayed in place perfectly while I lifted weights, did squats, etc. I LOVE these." —Wisegirl

Price:$15.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 19 styles)
41
amazon.com
A pack of corner guards for 29% off
Promising review: "These are honestly the best corner protectors we have tried! We've had a few others in our house and they are constantly falling off because they lost their sticky or our daughter pulls them off because they are huge and they catch her eye, and they are just not pretty to look at. But these are so small and clear, you don't even notice they are there (so our daughter doesn't even try to pull them off) they stick very well, and have already protected her little head from hitting a corner. I'm not sure how they will peel off, since we haven't tried yet, but so far so good!" —E3232

Price:$9.98 (originally $13.98; available in three pack sizes)
42
Amazon
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 30% off
Promising review: "My son will only take Tommee Tippee pacifiers, but the traditional ones tend to trap water in the nipple that I can never get out. I was so happy to find these that are the same style. My only complaint is there is no where to latch a pacifier clip, however, it is an easy fix with a single hole punch! My son LOVES them! Will be buying more!" —Crystal H.

Price:$11.75+ (originally $16.88; available in 3 styles and 12 colors)
43
Amazon
A 15-bag variety pack of snacks for 27% off for your fam

Price: $18.59 (originally $25.58)

44
amazon.com
A pack of Amazon Essentials camisoles for up to 30% off
Promising review: "When they said Amazon essential, they were definitely not lying. Genuinely my favorite camisoles. They’re perfect for wearing under your clothes or even on their own with a flannel or cardigan on top. They don’t feel cheap and the white isn’t as see-through as other white items I own (but still does show color). I love that the straps are adjustable, it makes it so that I can have a higher neckline... Genuinely one of my best purchases, I wear them practically all the time." —Lina

Price:$17.40+ (originally $24.90; available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 style/color varieties)
45
Jordan Grigsby/BuzzFeed
An Anastasia Beverly Hills brow wiz pencil for 30% off
Promising review: "This is my go to eyebrow pencil! I have tried many different brands, but I always end up returning to Anastasia Brow Wiz. It stays in place and it looks natural without being too harsh! Excellent product!" —Amy E. Newby

Price:$17.50 (originally $25; available in 12 shades).
46
amazon.com
A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off
Promising review: "So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." —GoodLife7

Price: $4.90+ (originally $7; available in two sizes and multi-packs).
47
amazon.com
A Nyx makeup setting spray for 22% off
Promising reviews: "I don’t normally leave reviews but I had to for this product. I swear by this stuff. I did a 30-minute HITT session and I was dripping sweat and you legit couldn't even tell. I work out on my lunch break at work and have to go right back after. Knowing that my makeup is always going to be just the same is one less thing I have to worry about. I will always recommend this." —Shannon Glassman

Price:$7.84 (originally $10).
48
amazon.com
An ever so popular Winky Lux glimmer balm that's 30% off
Promising review: "I have been trying different lipsticks and lip glosses for quite some time. None seemed right for/on me but then I saw the Winky Lux Glimmer Balm so I thought I’d give it a try. Boy, am I glad that I did! It goes on almost sheer, then turns into a pretty shade of pink and it is also very moisturizing, which is a huge plus for me!! I loved it so much that I just ordered two more. Love this product!! 💕" —Mary E.

Price:$11.89+ (originally $17; available in five shades on sale).
49
amazon.com
A luxurious satin pajama set for up to 31% off (with an additional 10% off coupon)
Promising review: "These are beautiful and fit great. They look like what's pictured. Very long. Size is right and oh so comfortable. Makes you feel like a million bucks! I can't say enough about how wonderful these feel. Sized right, too. Highly recommend. Worth the money!" —Julie

Price:$21.98+ (originally $31.98+; available in sizes S–XXL and 25 colors)
50
amazon.com
A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes for 20% off that work for up to *seven days* after application
Psst — you should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to make sure you don't have any kind of reaction!

Promising review: "So happy I saw this on TikTok! I was skeptical about the product because I am a very heavy sweater. There has been no deodorant that has helped this problem, but these Sweat Block wipes have literally been the best thing I've found that has made the quality of my life so much better!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $15.99 for a 10-pack (originally 19.99; each box lasts two months)
51
amazon.com
A portable iPhone charger for up to 41% off
Promising review: "I bought this specifically for backpacking and it did the job! Rim-to-rim trip through Grand Canyon there is no cell service, let alone a place to charge. I also wanted something lightweight without extra cords or space in my pack. So this was the perfect solution and I could stash it anywhere in my pack. However, I was only able to recharge my phone once and barely made it through 8 days with phone in airplane mode. So I might have to get another one for the next trip. I also plan to put this in my suit pocket for business trips." —Kevin

Price:$17.67+ (originally $25.99+; available in seven colors)
52
amazon.com
A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder for 25% off
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try, it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert

Price:$12 (originally $16)
53
Amazon
A beloved Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for 30% off
Promising review: "Honestly, I assume that this dainty bottle is powered by some sort of magic, because this stuff is truly ah-mazing! Not long ago, I had a deep pimple that was building to a slow crescendo of awful (important to note, I usually have clear skin), and my mother-in-law recommended this stuff to me. She promised that it would drastically reduce the pimple, if not zap it altogether, overnight. I was weary, but I also had a business trip coming up and I was worried that the tender mound was going to blossom into a third eyeball by the time I stepped off the plane for client meetings. I dabbed a tiny amount of this stuff on the zit after my nightly facial routine (it kind of looks like calamine lotion) and went to bed not expecting much. No joke, this miracle elixir managed to shrink the nasty little sucker so much, that the tenderness had gone away!" —Caerley Hill

Price:$11.90 (originally $17; available in two packaging options)
54
amazon.com
A jar of midnight blue calming cream that's up to 41% off and will help reduce inflammation
Promising review: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leave my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide and relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed, preventing pealing, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face 4 times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different prescriptions I’ve tried over the years have produced these results." —Amazon Customer

Price:$17.50+ (originally $25+; available in two sizes)
55
amazon.com
A hair finishing stick for 44% off that'll literally slick down stubborn fly aways
Promising review: "I have super-fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up, I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy, and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hairspray." —Jill Stilfield

Price:$5.59 (originally $9.99; also available in a pack of two)
56
amazon.com
A super-moisturizing cream for 36% off that helps heal dry and cracked hands
For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.

Promising review: "My hands have become severely dry (sore, cracked, and bleeding!). I use the cream overnight only, and after the first use, my hands the next day felt like it had moisture locked in (softer). I was able to move my fingers without any pain (knuckles were cracked and bleeding). I am on day 3, and the dry cracks have healed, and they feel smoother! I've never ever found a hand moisturizer that has worked so fast and so well!" —MN

Price:$6.39 (originally $9.99)
57
Amazon
A 24-pack of Energizer AA batteries for 23% off
Promising review: "I purchased these batteries for window candles as well as my son's gaming remote. They are the BEST! I put the batteries in the candles in the beginning of November and it’s now the end of May and the candles are still working! They are on a timer, so they go on at 6pm and turn off at 1 am. Highly impressed. Won’t buy any other brand of batteries!" —Shopaholic

Price: $16.99 (originally $21.98)
58
Amazon
A six-pack of Affresh washing machine cleaner tablets for 25% off
Promising review: "We started using Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner when we upgraded our washer. We love that when we wash the washer there is no odor from the tabs and no particles left. We can immediately put a load of clothes in with no worries of the Affresh tablets being on our clothes or interfering with our detergent." —Kindle Customer

Price:$8.99 for a six-pack (originally $11.99)

