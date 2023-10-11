58 Things You'll Want To Buy In Bulk Before Fall Prime Day Ends

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
A Lume whole-body deo scent sampler set for 24% off
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 43% off
Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off
OR a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 30% off
A 6-pack of Cottonelle mega rolls (aka = 33 regular rolls) for 40% off
A trio of Mrs. Meyer's apple cider-scented hand soap for 36% off
A 50-pack of pre-measured Arm & Hammer laundry soap sheets for 33% off
A 16-pack of citrusy Liquid I.V. Hydration packets for 25% off
An 8-month supply of Gillette razors for 33% off
A 110-pack of Glad ForceFlex trash bags for 21% off
A 40-pack of lickable cat treats for 30% off
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer for 57% off
Neutrogena Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover for 53% off
Some jasmine green tea for 22% off
Skin1004 face masks for 43% off
An immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement for 30% off for dogs with skin sensitivities
Verb Ghost Oil for 20% off makes quick work of taming frizz and flyaways
The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick for 32% off
A fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for 30% off
And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off
Some acne patches for 20% off
A mouthguard and retainer cleaner for 41% off
A game-changing dishwashing spray for 20% off
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for up to 54% off *plus* an additional 10% off
A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil for 30% off
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara for 20% off
A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint that's 40% off
Plus BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks for 29% off
A 40-pack of cat pad refills for litter boxes for 37% off
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for 30% off
A set of matte hair clips for 50% off
A waterproof pouch for 57% off that'll keep your cellphone dry
A set of satin pillowcases for 38% off
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A longline sports bra for 33% off that's super comfy
And up to 42% off a Lemedy padded sports bra tank
A 400-pack (!) of dog grooming wipes for 38% off
Himalayan yak cheese chews for up to 35% off made to outlast your dog's heavy gnawing
@chastityst.cage on Instagram
A Makeup Eraser cloth for up to 33% off
A pair of cropped leggings for up to 48% off that reviewers love
A pack of corner guards for 29% off
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 30% off
A 15-bag variety pack of snacks for 27% off for your fam
A pack of Amazon Essentials camisoles for up to 30% off
Jordan Grigsby/BuzzFeed
An Anastasia Beverly Hills brow wiz pencil for 30% off
A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off
A Nyx makeup setting spray for 22% off
An ever so popular Winky Lux glimmer balm that's 30% off
A luxurious satin pajama set for up to 31% off (with an additional 10% off coupon)
A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes for 20% off that work for up to *seven days* after application
A portable iPhone charger for up to 41% off
A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder for 25% off
A beloved Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for 30% off
A jar of midnight blue calming cream that's up to 41% off and will help reduce inflammation
A hair finishing stick for 44% off that'll literally slick down stubborn fly aways
A super-moisturizing cream for 36% off that helps heal dry and cracked hands
A 24-pack of Energizer AA batteries for 23% off
A six-pack of Affresh washing machine cleaner tablets for 25% off