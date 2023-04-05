38 Things To Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

Popular items from this list include:
• A rose water- and glycerin-infused micellar cleansing water to hydrate and remove debris, makeup and sunscreen from skin.
• A prescription-strength retinoid gel that’s effective at treating acne.
• An Aztec healing clay mask that can deep clean pores and combat hyperpigmentation.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A gentle cleansing micellar water
I've used this micellar water for several years and love it for my sensitive skin! It's especially great for days when I don't have the energy to drag myself to the bathroom to properly wash my face. I keep a bottle of this by my bed and just soak a cotton pad with micellar water to clean my face.Promising review:
"Best makeup remover EVER!! I am head over heels in love with this product!
I have used it as my go-to cleanser for years. It's very gentle and even cooling to your skin — a very light lovely scent. Don't saturate the cotton ball or pad too much, or you will get make-up and residue sloshing into your eyes as someone described above. A little goes a long way, and your makeup almost disappears like magic.
Note: If you do get it in your eyes, it does not burn. No harsh chemicals to worry about. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do!" — Babsie
A set of 16 facial sheet masks with brightening vitamin E and plumping collagen
Each mask features a different kind of essence, like green tea, aloe, or pearl, so they each target slightly different skin concerns.Promising reviews:
"On Friday or Saturday night, if my daughter doesn't have to work, we'll kick back with fruity drinks, foot rubs, and face masks. These masks leave our faces feeling fresh and hydrated and don't make my acne-prone skin break out.
The only problem with getting a variety pack, we inevitably argue over who gets some of the more interesting variants. I've yet to use the 'snake' one because she always points out that I was sorted as a Hufflepuff and she's Slytherin, so naturally, she gets it. You can't argue with that logic." — Amelia E.
"These masks are an incredible bargain!
They all have the same basic ingredients, which are excellent, and each mask has a different specific ingredient for skin smoothing, moisturizing, pigmentation...you name it! They are made in Korea and contain excellent ingredients. I slap one on for 20 minutes every morning after washing my face, before the rest of my routine. They are very moisturizing, and they’re absolutely dripping in serum.
" — Daba
A pore-cleaning stainless steel skin spatula
I finally caved and bought this during Black Friday, and wow, I am SO glad I did. Blackheads are less of an issue for me than cystic acne, and it worked beautifully for both, and somehow very gently, too. The first time I used it, I could see all the stubborn gunk in my skin being extracted — gunk that was still there despite having just showered and regularly adhering to a pretty strict skincare regimen (!). I used the Blume Nourishing Face Oil
to keep my skin moist while using it, which worked well for me (they recommend using a toner, water, or some other moisturizing agent). After using it, my skin felt softer than it's felt in years, and super clean without being at all tight. In short, a great product and definitely a staple for me. Promising reviews:
"Don't doubt it, a staple in skincare.
I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me.
" — Paige Chaney
"This thing is freaking amazing! I was super skeptical I would see any results because I just bought it on a whim because I have epic blackhead issues, but man was this the best thing I’ve ever used. It brought so much gunk out of my skin (once I figured out how best to aim it) I was seriously almost in tears.
Don’t be disappointed if you don’t see it come up on the first pass; experiment with the best angle and tool direction for you. Also, expect to keep having to use it. Like everything else, you need to keep going to see results." —Tyler Dominguez
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
I have used this concealer for YEARS and truly do not have enough good things to say about it. I have dark under-eye circles and hormonal, often cystic acne that I like to conceal with makeup, but at the same time, I don't like the feeling of heavy product on my face, which is often what's recommended for skin like mine. This concealer covers up my blemishes no matter how angry they may be and brightens my skin while still feeling lightweight and like my skin can breathe. Plus, it lasts all day! I can't recommend this product enough and I'll be using it for as many years as Nars makes it! Available in 30 shades and two sizes.Promising review:
"This is my holy grail. This is the only concealer I have ever used for two years! It blends seamlessly into the skin and works if you have no blemishes or if you do have acne. I can’t recommend it enough." — sesh2death
A prescription-strength Differin retinoid gel
Promising review:
"I don't have too much of an issue with acne, however I do have hormonally based pimples once a month, with a few pimples that break through every now and then. I really purchased because it is a retinoid that you don't have to go to the doctor for and I wanted it to help with some sun damage on my face and fine lines. I've only been using this for a month, but I can honestly say that within the first week I could see a change in my skin. I have absolutely had not one breakout of any kind and my skin is so smooth. I sincerely believe that the discoloration and hyperpigmentation on my skin is beginning to fade.
" — Catattack
Pimple-reducing hydrocolloid patches
I have used these for years, and I literally buy them in bulk so that I'm never caught without them. I really can't sing the praises of these enough — they make my cystic acne heal faster, whether by sucking pus out of active breakouts or by curbing the beginning of pimples through keeping my hands the heck off them. I like to keep them on overnight, and they're clear and unobtrusive enough that I'll usually use them during the day when needed, too. Different sizes are included so you can customize to different blemish sizes, or simply use smaller patches during the daytime and larger ones at night, lol. This is the product I'm constantly raving to my friends about, and tl;dr it's my desert island item. You cannot go wrong with these. Plus, they're super affordable for the amount you get, and especially for the benefit they provide. This 3-pack comes with 72 patches total.Promising reviews:
"So, I read the reviews on these many, many times. And many, many times, I talked myself out of them thinking there was no way these would work. Finally decided to take a chance, and I am SO glad that I did.
The first night, I used two of the medium-sized applications — one on my chin and the other on my cheek. Went to bed with two pimples trying to come through, woke up with only slight redness in those areas. Applied them to the same places the next night and had no spots at all the next day with no sign there was ever a pimple at all.
I. LOVE. THESE. THINGS." — K. Wallace
"I’ve bought this product multiple times over the last couple of years because they really, truly work. I’m a (now) 37-year-old who still fights with hormonal breakouts, including painful cystic acne at times.
I sleep with these babies on, and in the morning, the size and redness is usually 50%-75% better. If it’s a larger breakout or a cyst, I repeat the process and have been known to wear these to work — depending on location of the pimple. They really are great and makes having acne in your mid-late 30s less stressful.
They’re usually gone in one to two days with these patches! Highly recommend!" — Lauren Kerley
A waterproof eyeliner stamp
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.Promising reviews:
"I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should.
"Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise, I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner.
I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect!" — LadyMeow
A makeup-extending NYX makeup setting spray
Promising review:
"I have been purchasing the NYX Matte Finishing Spray for years but would rotate between this and other high-end sprays. I always end up coming right back to NYX because the finish is incomparable.
No matter which foundation I use, my makeup is long-wearing, stays matte and there's no cakey, oily or melted/separated look even after hours of wear. I also have some visible pores on my cheeks and this spray does NOT highlight them or make them stand out more like other sprays do. It's the perfect combination for my makeup needs. Also, so happy that Amazon sells this in jumbo size
so this bottle will last me a really long time!" — Krystle M.
A K-beauty carbonated bubble clay mask
Promising reviews:
"A friend made me try this once (I'm not a facial person). But between the hilarious expanding bubbling effect it creates on your face and the pore-clearing, clean-as-can-be results, this product is definitely worth it, I'd say. I gifted these a few years ago and received happy feedback from all parties." — Joshua U.
"I bought this as part of a spa gift for a teenager. She loved it! It left her skin feeling super clean and pampered! The bubbles were completely hilarious! I saw this product as part of a BuzzFeed list of 'cult following products under $20' I thought I’d give it a go and it didn’t disappoint!" — ABCD
A cult-favorite ice roller to massage and calm skin
The ice roller comes with a detachable head and handle. Store the ice roller head in the freezer separate from the handle, which should stay room temperature. When you're ready to use the roller, remove the head from the freezer and reattach to the handle (it easily clicks in place)!
I love this ice roller for whenever I feel like my skin needs a pick-me-up! I also use it when I feel a headache coming, and it reduces the intensity and sometimes curbs it altogether.Promising reviews:
"Someone on TikTok said her grandmother used this. I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular
, which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" — PinkRibbonGirl
"Hungover? Didn't get much sleep? Sunburnt? Been crying? This thing is great.
Pop it in the freezer and anytime you want some cool soothing relaxation, pull this bad boy out and roll over your cheeks and forehead. My 3-year-old daughter takes this thing out every day and rolls all over her face because it feels so good. Not only hilarious to watch for me, but apparently very fun for her as well! — Kev
A leave-in conditioning spray
Reviewers with straight, wavy, and loose curls say this product works great for their hair types.Promising review:
"I read about this in a BuzzFeed article, I wasn't looking for a new product but the reviews in the article made me need to try it out. It shipped and arrived within a week so that was a pretty amazing feat in itself. So... this is 100% my go-to product
, it leaves my hair looking smooth, shiny and beautiful everything. The smell was kinda harsh at first, but I've grown to love it. I especially appreciate the natural ingredients, so my hair doesn't feel heavy or weighed down at all. This is a life changer y'all.
Definitely worth giving it a chance!" — Ashley B.
A mini electric hair remover
To use, gently press the head of the razor flat against your skin (not at an angle) and make small circular motions.
This was another Black Friday purchase for me, and it did not disappoint. I've been getting frustrating ingrown hairs from tweezing on my upper lip over the last few years, and in general, facial tweezing has become too time-consuming (plus, I keep accidentally missing hairs, only to notice them later when I no longer have my tweezer with me, lol/sigh), but this hair remover got rid of all my facial hair in pretty much one fell swoop. My ingrown hairs also went down *drastically* since the razor shaves close to the root without pulling the root out entirely or shaving too close to the skin, which keeps hair functionally invisible while helping prevent the conditions that cause in-growns. Also, I was a little worried this might irritate my melasma, but it didn't at all. A staple for sure.Promising review:
"I saw this product on a TikTok video and had to have it. This is an amazing product. Gets ALL the peach fuzz off your face without PAIN." — queenb
A mini matcha-infused moisture stick
Cocokind
is a San Francisco-based, Asian woman-founded small business that specializes in earth-friendly skincare.
Promising review:
"So good! Easy to use! I found out about this from my sister in law and I use it every day now. I live in super dry Colorado and I use this under my eyes and around my eyelids and little crows feet, and as lip balm. Not oily, helps delicate eye skin stay moisturized. I didn’t have any reactions either which I often do if using a product near the skin around my eyes." — GENNA MCGAHEE
An oil-free, pore-blurring, matte-finish Maybelline foundation
Reviewers say it gives excellent coverage and wears all day.Promising review:
"I love this foundation. This is the first foundation I have tried that has matched my skin so closely. It gives me medium to light coverage which I personally love since I like wearing this during the summertime. I have acne scars, but this product provided coverage over them. Also what tops it all is that this foundation is matte! I have very oily skin so this thing is my holy grail.
If you are wondering whether to get it just read this review. It goes on and blends flawlessly. I bought another bottle just because I love it so much!" — Simpleebekah
Hyper Skin's Brightening Dark Spot vitamin C serum
Hyper Skin is a Black woman-owned company. Their first product was this serum, after founder Desiree Verdejo couldn't find affordable skincare that both worked well and addressed the needs of skin of color. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and hydroquinone-free.Promising reviews:
"I have struggled with hormonal acne and acne scarring for years. I have tried dozens of products but nothing has made a difference the way Hyper Skin has. Not to sound cheesy, but in two months I have seen better results than I have with years of other products and I'm just now starting my second bottle. I could honestly cry tears of joy.
" — Ameena W.
"My absolute favorite skincare product. Okay, listen sis. I am not loyal when it comes to skincare. I love trying new things and seeing what my skin agrees with. I have jumped brands more times than a salmon jumping out of a fishing net. I also hadn't found the perfect mixture of products for my skin. I have fading acne scars, severe hyperpigmentation, dry skin and the occasional hormonal breakout. But when I discovered Hyper...girl! I had been following them for a long time saying, 'One day I'm definitely going to try this.' So when I decided to splurge and buy an all new routine, I added Hyper to that routine. And I will NEVER leave them.
Eva, eva. My skin literally glows everyday because of Hyper. My acne scars have been significantly reduced and my hyperpigmentation is on its way out. I literally could not be happier with this product.
Y'all have finally made a loyal customer out of me." — Akliatese H.
A pack of reusable exfoliating washcloths
I use these about once a week, and they are chef's kiss. Stay in the shower or bath for five or ten minutes with moderately hot water before using, which will soften up your skin so that when you start scrubbing; dead skin will basically roll straight off your body. Your skin will look and feel as good as new after, and SUPER soft. One of my favorite shower products, and worth every penny.Promising reviews:
"I seriously cannot stop touching my skin. I'm so soft!! I'm so soft, I'd make a baby feel like a cactus! It makes me feel like polished silk,
it's amazing! I'd recommend this to be used at most once a week because it is THAT good at removing dead skin. This plus the use of AmLactin
lotion has given me the softest skin I've ever known and I am very satisfied with both products!" — Essie
"Okay, these things are AWESOME! I watched a TikTok about this gal using them, and I figured why not try them. They weren’t expensive, and I spend $5 on useless crap all the time. This, my friends, is NOT useless crap. This gets so much gunk off my body it’s disgusting.
How can I have so much dead skin on my body!? I don’t know, but this gets it all off and leaves my skin so soft!
Just throw some baby oil
on your skin after using it and you are good to go!" — Emilee Brinker
An eyelash curler with over 9,000 5-star ratings
The curler has soft silicone pads that enhance your ability to shape your lashes with minimal pressure so it is easier on lashes. It comes with five extra replacement silicone pads and can be used on both top and bottom lashes.
To curl, clean lashes, look downwards, place lashes in eyelash holder, and lightly press down on curler for several seconds. For best usage, curl your lashes before applying mascara as this will prevent the curler from sticking to the mascara.Promising review:
"I have long, full, but straight lashes. Nothing has worked. They just won't hold a curl. I have no idea what is different about this item, but my lashes look great! Gets all the lashes from outer to inner in one easy–squeezy. I FINALLY have found something that holds the curl ALL DAY! 100% recommend!!!" — Tangie4242
The Aztec Secret healing clay mask which deep cleans pores
Reviewers recommending mixing in some apple cider vinegar
for best use, especially if you have sensitive skin.Promising review:
"Skincare regimen must. This does exactly what you have seen on TikToks and reviews!
My skin is so soft and clean after each mask. I use this to treat skin that I shave so that my shave is smoother and closer. I will always keep this as a part of my regimen." —J oann W.
"The best face mask I've ever used.
I bought this because of TikTok and do not regret it. I have really sensitive skin so I was a bit skeptical at first. I used it for about the minimum time and I could not move my face. When I took it off I was shocked and worried because my entire face looked like it was burned. If this happens to you, don’t freak out! It goes away in less than 30 minutes. The next day my acne had completely disappeared and my skin looked glowy.Normally when I do a face mask I can’t tell any difference, but with this it was super noticeable.
This will be my go to face mask from now on." — kk
Tower 28's SOS Daily Rescue spray that'll help gently calm irritated, inflamed skin
Tower 28
is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of any sensitivity-causing ingredients, and are also vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising reviews:
"An HG product for a reason! I was unsure if Tower 28 was worth the hype (it is alllll over TikTok and Insta), so I bought the mini size of this first to test it out. I went back immediately to grab the full size! This will be a staple in my routine for sure.
I have dry, breakout-prone skin and this spray didn't irritate my skin at all." — harleyclancy
"This product is such a game changer for maskne!
I was a bit hesitant after I saw a TikTok video with it but after trying it, I added it to my everyday skin care routine!" — Lisa0214
A lip gloss that gives lips a tinted shine without stickiness
Available in 21 shades.
Promising review:
"I keep going back to buy more colors. This is THEE gloss.
You can throw it on alone and it has enough pigment to look great even without lip liner. I’ve never had a gloss wear this well without being sticky. I have some fine lip lines and it doesn’t bleed. Bonus that as it wears off, it leaves a nice bit of color without any weirdness and my lips just feel moisturized. Excellent price point that makes it fun to keep trying more colors. I just ordered my fourth and love them all. I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about a beauty product." — Natalia
A 50-pack of compressed facial sponges
I ADORE these. My skin feels noticeably softer after using them and I can tell they clean my pores well because once I started using them I broke out less. Who knew that facial sponges were the skincare hack I've been searching for? They make me look forward to washing my face, which is truly nothing short of a miracle.Promising reviews:
"OMG silly to be excited about a facial sponge but I love them. Saw them on TikTok. Wafer thin but plump up to 1/4 inch when wet. Just the right size for washing face.
Gentle. Reusable. Use after face wipe or just with facial cleanser." — Janet
"I’m prone to dry skin so exfoliating is super important to me, but my skin is pale and delicate so anything too rough will leave me with redness and irritation. I’m also obsessed with skincare so I’m really picky about my tools and products. These are my new favorite sponges! I’m going to give them to all my friends because everyone needs them!!
I’m so in love with these. The texture is soft but not too soft — after washing then exfoliating with a scrub using this sponge, my skin felt invigorated, soft, and clean. So pleasantly surprised because I’ve never tried this type of sponge and I don’t think I’ll ever use anything else ever again.
Once you add water they become spongy and are soft but just the right texture to clean deep into my pores without the harshness of more textured sponges." — RejuveKate
An SPF 30 sunscreen that won't leave a white cast
Black Girl Sunscreen
is a Black woman-owned business founded in 2016. It's cruelty-free, vegan, and formulated without harsh chemicals.Promising review:
"Do not hesitate. Just because it says Black Girl Sunscreen does not mean others cannot use it! I recently traveled to Uganda and purchased this sunscreen from Target before travel. I shared this sunscreen with all my travel buddies of varied ethnicities and races. It worked well for all of us
, protecting us from the sun even in Africa! Do not delay. Purchase this product today! There is no white casting left on your skin. Blends in very easily.
" —T arget reviewer
Six extra-soft makeup blending sponges for flawless makeup application
Promising reviews:
"I bought these because I saw a girl on TikTok recommend them. I’m glad I did because these are amazing!They’re so much better than the Beauty Blender
and a fraction of the cost. They blend my foundation and cream products very easily and are so super easy to clean
. They also don’t break apart from my nails easily like the Beauty Blender does. These are a great option if you don’t want to spend the $20 for just one sponge. Great find!" — Cristina
"I had been seeing these all on TikTok so you know if it's on there it's going to be good!
I had tried so many different beauty sponges and had not had any luck. But with these ones I fell in love.
They are so soft, they work amazing dry or wet. Super easy to clean. My makeup looks amazing as well. Definitely recommend!!!" — Allison
A cult-fave E.l.f. poreless putty primer
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and for $8 thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Leslie Mattingly
A bestselling hair treatment mask
Reviewers with all hair types recommend this treatment mask.Promising reviews:
"Hair has never been this soft and smooth before. Another gem off TikTok.
This stuff is way better than Olaplex
for real. Especially for the price. I have used it only a couple of times and my hair is already super soft and doesn’t get as tangled. My hair was super thin and dry from color and heat damage. It feels amazing now." —Tiffany
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off.
I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok and decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and i couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. My hair is sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. It now looks and feels like hair again.
Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. And you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product." — Eline
A tried and true Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo
This works for sensitive scalps and all hair types and textures. For continued upkeep, use twice a week in between using your regular shampoo.Promising review
: "I’m so amazed tbh. I usually never write reviews but I really had to since this hits close to home for me.
I have diagnosed scalp psoriasis which is very painful for me. I’ve been diagnosed for about five years now and it’s been a long journey of trying things and most things not working. The past few months my flareups were worse (could be from stress I, had a tough semester in college). I have been using a lice comb to comb through the top of my hair to get rid of the flakes but it’s so noticeable in the part of my hair ;(. I saw this recommended on TikTok for psoriasis and bought it on a whim with low hopes because I’ve tried so many other shampoos and prescribed solutions and nothing really worked. After two uses I already see a huge difference with barely any flaking and the itching has severely subsided. I could cry how much this product helped me.
I know this isn’t a typical product review but I had to emphasize how many other treatments and products did not work for me as fast and well as this one." — Mich
A famous and affordable lengthening mascara
Promising review:
"Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on.
This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely.
You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping.
I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!
" —Very Satisfied!!
A bump-clearing salicylic acid body wash
Promising review:
"MIRACULOUS! Game changer.
I have keratosis pilaris and ingrown hairs all over my legs. I literally have been struggling with this for a few years and nothing has worked until I tried this. I’m going to make sure I never run out.
This product along with Tend Skin
have been miracle workers. I use it at least four times a week. My skin is noticeably shinier and smoother and it feels amazing!" — Iman
A skin-soothing moisturizing cream
Promising reviews:
"Swear by this stuff for sensitive skin.
I have sensitive skin due to rosacea and skin allergies. My dermatologist recommended Vanicream Lite Lotion for my face. It was OK, but then I discovered this stuff — the moisturizing cream in the pump. The Vanicream Moisturizing Cream is fantastic — my rosacea is so much better since switching to this stuff. It keeps my sensitive skin happy and protected.
I even use it during the summer months with no problems. Vanicream made a fantastic product!" — S
"Finally a moisturizer that doesn’t burn, sting, or irritate my skin. I’ve had super-sensitive skin all my life, especially on my face, and I am 46 years old. I have finally found the one lotion that doesn’t irritate my face. I am day two into using the cleanser and the moisturizer, and you have no idea how great it is for my face not to burn and turn bright red — just fantastic!!!!
The moisturizer is a bit thick so you don’t need a lot; even though it’s a little higher priced it’ll last forever, and it’s worth it when you have super-sensitive skin. FAN FOR LIFE!!!" — Alisa Griffey
A texture-improving glycolic acid peel with retinol, green tea and cucumber
To use, cleanse skin and apply peel for no more than two to five minutes, no more than once or twice a week depending on skin sensitivity. Promising review:
"This stuff is absolutely incredible.
In January of 2017 I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken June 2017.) I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results.
Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. For 30 bucks every few months I achieved better results than I got at a dermatologist's office.
" — Meredith
A pack of 12 soft microfiber makeup removing towels
I only use these now to remove my makeup, including heavy mascara, and they are great for my sensitive skin. I do follow up with a gentle cleanser to cleanse my skin once all my makeup is off. They're big and dry quickly so you can use the same towel multiple times before having to wash it or switch to another one. Promising reviews:
"I've used many different microfiber facial cloths and these are the BEST EVER!! They do a fabulous job of removing makeup but feel so luxurious. Even after washing numerous times, they still feel as soft and do a super job. Ordering some more to send to friends." — Scotland
"I purchased these just as face cloths to use WITH facial cleanser, but they really do take off ALL your makeup with just warm water…even mascara and long-wear cream eyeshadow, etc. I am so super pleased with these…one of the best products I have ever purchased on Amazon!
" — Adriana G.
A stainless steel and alloy false eyelash applicator
It can also hold your eyelashes while you apply glue.Promising review:
"I most recently stopped getting eyelash extensions and switched to falsies and am new to the game. I was using tweezers initially but they didn’t help. This is a must!! It makes putting on my lashes a breeze!" — Jess
A bestselling, oil-absorbing facial roller made of real volcanic stone
The facial roller is also small enough to fit comfortably in your makeup bag.Promising review:
"I am in love with this! I’ve told so many people about it! I live in Louisiana which is hot and very humid. Therefore, I would get shiny often so I’d touch up with powder and by the end of the day my makeup looked cakey. So this roller is miraculous! It just glides on your face and instantly, shine is gone and better yet it doesn’t take your makeup off!" — Angie Naquin
A gentle eye cream formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid and niacinamide
Promising review:
"Noticeable overnight! This product exceeded my expectations with just one use — very fair sensitive skin, over 50 and wanted something affordable but healthy for my eye area starting to build puffiness and darkness. Just put the recommended dose on at nighttime and by morning I could see a noticeable reduction in puffiness. I am already adding this to my automatic subscription — great value and result!" — Roxy - Amazon customer
A pre-makeup illuminating moisturizer
Available in four shades.
Promising review:
"I love this product. It makes it look like you have a natural glow, without feeling heavy or looking cakey. Great for those with dry skin who can’t wear heavy foundation but want to smooth out their skin." — Jessica Giles
A hair-finishing stick with a unique mascara-like brush applicator
I use this for my 2C/3A hair, and it works beautifully. I'm prone to frizz, especially when I put my hair in a ponytail or otherwise up, and it eliminates all appearance of frizz or breakage. It's also surprisingly lightweight given how good its hold is. Can't lie, every time I use this I'm surprised all over again by how well it works. Definitely worth the investment.Promising review:
"I have super-fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hairspray." — Jill Stilfield
A humidity-resistant edge control gel
Promising review:
"Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" — Seabea2013
An easy-to-use root-covering spray
Available in seven colors and a pack of two.Promising review:
"This product is terrific for hiding the pesky gray hairs that start to emerge one to two weeks after coloring my hair. I have dark hair, and a lot of gray around my forehead and temple areas, so any gray hairs are beyond obvious. Once they start to peek out, I use this product and I can last another couple of weeks before coloring." — Carissa K