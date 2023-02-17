Credo

A conditioning cheek palette

Both Zeytuntsyan and Garrison said to opt for a cream blush rather than a powder formula because it gives you a natural flush with a more radiant finish. Garrison said that placing your blush a bit higher on your cheekbones can give you an "instant facelift."



"Applying blush on the apples of the cheeks gives the illusion of a rounder face and can make you look more youthful," Zeytuntsyan added. She considers the Kosas cream blush and highlighter palettes to be a beautiful option thanks to their ultra-blendable and conditioning formula that's fortified with skin-benefitting oils and botanicals. They are also available in three different shades.



"Another trick to make your eyes look brighter is to take [the] highlighter and apply it using your finger on your brow bone, center of your eyelid and the inner corner of your eyes," Zeytuntsyan said. "This is a quick and easy way to brighten and add a pop to your eyes without the need for a ton of eye makeup. "