Missing Ukrainian Photojournalist Maks Levin Found Dead In Combat Zone

Ukrainian photojournalist and filmmaker Maksim “Maks” Levin has been found dead after going missing last month.

Levin’s body was found in the village of Huta Mezhyhirska in the Vyshhorod district ― an area that’s been shelled heavily by Russian forces ― where he had been reporting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said in a statement that Levin was killed by gunshots fired by members of the Russian military, The Associated Press reported. An investigation into his death is underway.

Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin in Kyiv on May 5, 2019. Genya SAVILOV / AFP via Getty Images

The Kyiv-born Levin, 40, is survived by his wife and four sons. He had worked with numerous Ukrainian media outlets as well international news organizations, including The Associated Press, Reuters and the BBC.

“Maks has provided compelling photos and video from Ukraine to Reuters since 2013,” Reuters global visuals managing editor John Pullman said in a statement. “His death is a huge loss to the world of journalism.”

Levin’s friends and colleagues sounded the alarm last month after he headed to photograph the Vyshhorod district and disappeared. He had been traveling with a colleague, Oleksiy Chernyshov, whose location is now unknown, The New York Times reported.

