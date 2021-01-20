Watch A Daring Surfer Ride A Skyscraper Of A Wave

Makua Rothman surfed the wave of a lifetime over the weekend, conquering a swell estimated up to 100 feet high in a big-surf area of Hawaii known as “Jaws,” TMZ reported with video of the ride. (Watch it below.)

“I’m so stoked on this ride and everyone who made that day possible!” Rothman told the outlet.

Rothman posted a photo, presumably of his extraordinary ride, writing: “They say there’s a pot of gold at the end of every rainbow.” He also added a frame grab to his Instagram.

In a November interview, he described himself growing up as a “fat kid with asthma.”

“I was teased a lot and I really love making people eat their words,” he said.