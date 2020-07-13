UFC Fighter Chokes Out Opponent, Helps To Revive Him In 'Classy' Move

Makwan Amirkhani followed brutality with kindness in his UFC fight against Danny Henry.
Amirkhani choked Henry into unconsciousness ― a legal UFC move ― during their bout Saturday at the so-called “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. Realizing his opponent was out, Amirkhani was the first to elevate Henry’s legs to promote blood flow to help him regain consciousness, For the Win reported.
A ring announcer praised the “classy” move.
While the Mayo Clinic website does not specifically address how to treat someone rendered unconscious by a chokehold, it does recommend raising the legs of someone who has fainted above heart level ― by about a foot ― as long as the victim is breathing and has no other injuries.
Here’s a longer look at Amirkhani’s “anaconda” choke and the aftermath.
“I want to be respectful toward my opponent,” he said in the post-match press conference.
Some in the MMA community praised him.