Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen eight years ago as she campaigned for girls’ rights to education, is now an Oxford graduate.

The Pakistani-born activist, now 22, this week completed her degree in philosophy, politics and economics at England’s prestigious University of Oxford.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now,” Yousafzai tweeted Friday. “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”

Yousafzai, who won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for her fight against the suppression of children, also shared two photographs.

One showed her celebrating her degree with relatives. In the other, she appeared to be covered in cake and confetti.

Yousafzai was widely congratulated on social media:

