What's Hot

See Then-And-Now Image Of Harrison Ford And Ke Huy Quan Melting Hearts Everywhere

Oscars 2023: See The Complete Winners List

Interested In A 'Damp Lifestyle'? These 11 Habits Will Get You Started.

Olivia Wilde Skips The Oscars But Stuns In A Leather Bra At The After-Party

US, UK Take Extraordinary Steps To Stem Fallout From Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Sandra Oh's Reaction To 'Everything Everywhere' Best Picture Win Is Pure Joy

Andrew Garfield Gave Us Yet Another Oscars Meme Minutes Into The Ceremony

Do You Text Your Grandkids? Read This Before Accidentally Making A Big Mistake.

John Travolta Makes ‘Grease’ Reference In Moving Nod To Olivia Newton-John At Oscars

Hugh Grant Seems To Roll His Eyes After Painful Oscars Red Carpet Interview

GOP Senator: McCarthy Was Wrong To Give Tucker Carlson Exclusive Access To Jan. 6 Video

Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors Subtly Comfort Angela Bassett After Oscars Loss

EntertainmentJimmy KimmelThe OscarsMalala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai Isn't Having Jimmy Kimmel's Shtick At Oscars

The Nobel Prize winner shut down the Academy Awards host with a serious answer to an inane question.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

All Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai wanted was a little peace at the Oscars on Sunday. But Jimmy Kimmel’s audience shtick got in the way. (Watch the video below.)

During a lull, the host asked Yousafzai a supposed question from a fan: “Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration. As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering: Do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?” It was a reference to a supposed incident between the “Don’t Worry Darling” co-stars at the Venice Film Festival (which Pine denied).

“I only talk about peace,” Yousafzai shot back.

Kimmel complimented the activist on her answer. “That’s why you’re Malala and nobody else is. ... The winner is Malalaland everybody.”

Moments later, an actor in a bear costume from a “Cocaine Bear” bit began to playfully paw at Yousafzai, who executive-produced the Oscar-nominated short doc “Stranger at the Gate.”

“Cocaine bear, leave Malala alone!” Kimmel demanded.

Some viewers thought Kimmel’s routine was beneath Yousafzai.

Crowd-sourcing jokes at the Oscars can be hit-and-miss. Just ask David Letterman, whose Uma-Oprah joke crumbled at the 1995 ceremony.

Twitter users who thought Kimmel’s shtick was a miss went after him hard.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community