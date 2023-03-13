Malala Yousafzai Isn't Having Jimmy Kimmel's Shtick At Oscars

All Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai wanted was a little peace at the Oscars on Sunday. But Jimmy Kimmel’s audience shtick got in the way. (Watch the video below.)

During a lull, the host asked Yousafzai a supposed question from a fan: “Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration. As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering: Do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?” It was a reference to a supposed incident between the “Don’t Worry Darling” co-stars at the Venice Film Festival (which Pine denied).

“I only talk about peace,” Yousafzai shot back.

Kimmel complimented the activist on her answer. “That’s why you’re Malala and nobody else is. ... The winner is Malalaland everybody.”

Moments later, an actor in a bear costume from a “Cocaine Bear” bit began to playfully paw at Yousafzai, who executive-produced the Oscar-nominated short doc “Stranger at the Gate.”

“Cocaine bear, leave Malala alone!” Kimmel demanded.

Some viewers thought Kimmel’s routine was beneath Yousafzai.

Crowd-sourcing jokes at the Oscars can be hit-and-miss. Just ask David Letterman, whose Uma-Oprah joke crumbled at the 1995 ceremony.

Twitter users who thought Kimmel’s shtick was a miss went after him hard.

My least favorite part of the show. A missed opportunity by Jimmy Kimmel. He had an opportunity to talk to a survivor, an author & Nobel Prize Winner. A tasteless question. — Peace Love Fandoms (@PL_Fandoms) March 13, 2023

Imagine getting shot in the head by a world terror organization just for Jimmy Kimmel to call you “Malala land” on international television

#Oscars — Michael Hanley (@Michael_Hanley7) March 13, 2023

um go off malala, malala looks amazing. jimmy kimmel why are you torturing her pic.twitter.com/2dtkswmQtz — Jocelyn Silver (@silverjocelyn) March 13, 2023

why the hell did jimmy kimmel go up to malala, make that corny ass chris pine and harry styles joke and then call her malala land?? what is wrong with this man 😭 #oscars pic.twitter.com/3Ld73NPcgX — yee yee (@yEeyEe006) March 13, 2023

SO uncomfortable and uncalled for. The second hand embarrassment was palpable. — deb (@djb3117) March 13, 2023

