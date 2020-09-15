Malcolm Nance said he believes Donald Trump is dead serious about seeking a third term should he win in November ― and perhaps more. (Watch the video above.)

Nance, MSNBC’s intelligence analyst, said on Monday that the president could maneuver to make himself “dictator for life.”

In an interview about the president’s “dictatorial impulse” on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid called Trump a “baby Putin.” She asked Nance whether Trump’s grandiosity should be taken seriously.

Nance answered in the affirmative and addressed the president’s comments in Minden, Nevada, that he would “negotiate” to run again in 2024 because he was “entitled” to another four years, defying the Constitution.

“In his mind he really does believe he deserves a third term,” Nance said. “He has a whole cast of enablers who sit around and do nothing but tell him all day, every day, he’s right and Franklin Delano Roosevelt did it. And you control the United States and you have so many people that love you, it’ll be easy to pass a constitutional amendment making Donald Trump dictator for life. I think he really has that in his head.”

FDR’s four-term presidency (he died just months into his final stint) led to the ratification of the 22nd Amendment in 1951, limiting presidents to two terms.

“Trump is not joking about a 3rd term,” Nance tweeted after the show. “Ignore it at your peril.”

