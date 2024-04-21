There's A Lot Of Fake Hair In Hollywood, So Here Are 12 Male Celebs Who Have Been Candid About Using Wigs And Surgery To Get Their Locks

Celebrityhair loss

If there's one thing I know about Hollywood, it's that there's a lot of fake hair! And even though baldness is totally normal, not many male celebrities have actually revealed what went on with their magically reappearing hairlines. No shame in the hair loss game!
So, here are some celebs who have discussed using hair transplants, wigs, and various other methods to give the look of a full head of hair:
2
Joel McHale
John Shearer / WireImage
,
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

In a podcast interview with Justin Long in 2020, Joel revealed that he'd had three hair transplants. "I’d be totally bald. We’re not all born with gorgeous thick hair like you," Joel said, noting that he started losing his hair when he was a teenager. "Three surgeries later, look at my hair! The technology is bananas now."

3
Bobby Berk
Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images
,
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Better Homes & Gardens
When the "Queer Eye" host was asked about his changing hairline in 2019, he confirmed that he'd had a hair transplant — as well as having used Finasteride, Biotin, Rogaine, and PRP Treatments.
4
A.J. McLean
Nbc Newswire / NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
,
Rich Polk

In 2013, the Backstreet Boy posted before and after pics of his hair transplant, writing, "Some girls get there boobs done some guys get abb implants all to make them happy! This was the one thing I did and I couldn't be happier thank u dr G!!!!"

5
Jimmy Carr
Dave Kotinsky / FilmMagic
,
Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Warner Bros

In 2020, the British comedian said of his hair transplant, "I shaved my head and what they do is take hairs from the back of your head and they put them on the front. Basically, I had enough hair, it was just in the wrong place. It was a bit of redistribution.”

6
Cheyenne Jackson
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage
,
L. Busacca / WireImage for Sony BMG Music Entertainment
The "American Horror Story" actor said in a 2020 Instagram post that he'd had five hair transplants after first losing his hair at age 22, writing, "I’ve been DREADING this day for 17 years. The day when my horrible secret would be revealed. No, this gnarly scar across my head isn’t from life-saving brain surgery, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack. It’s worse. (At least in Hollywood...) I had hair transplant surgery. 5 of them, to be exact over 14 years."
7
Tyga
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
,
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Posting a link to a hair transplant surgeon in 2018, the rapper simply added, "Tellem Tyga sent u."

8
Jon Cryer
Robin Marchant / Getty Images
,
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images for ABA
In a 2013 "Conan" appearance, the "Two and a Half Men" star said of his hair, "It's gone now. This is an elaborate illusion. This is the work of several talented professionals making the most of, like, four hairs. It's amazing, actually, what they can do. I'm not wearing a piece, or anything like that, but it's a long involved process that starts with stuff like shoe polish that they coat your scalp [with]."
9
Andre Agassi
Bob Martin / Getty Images
,
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for UCLA

Yes, the tennis played actually wore a wig after beginning to lose his hair at age 19. He even claimed that it cost him the 1990 French Open: “Of course I could have played without my hairpiece, but what would all the journalists have written if they knew that all the time I was really wearing a wig?"

10
Sean Connery
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive
,
Marc Marnie / FilmMagic

The controversial Bond star has long been candid about losing his hair from around the age of 35, previously saying, "It’s not the end of the world. It’s not that important, really. The really stupid thing is to see someone who has a whisper of hair about 8 feet long and he’s curled it around and nailed it to the back of his head and it looks like a snake trying to take off."

That being said, Sean did wear a hairpiece in all of his Bond movies.

11
Jason Alexander
Cindy Ord / Getty Images
,
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
In 2014, the "Seinfeld" actor confirmed that he would sometimes wear a toupée — and that it “cost a bloody fortune.”
12
Ted Danson
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images
,
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
Ted has worn a hairpiece on and off throughout the years to cover a bald spot. There was even a scene in the final season of "Cheers" where he took it off. In fact, at the beginning of the sitcom, Ted would use brown coloring "and comb my hair over it."
13
Finally, Elton John
Michael Putland / Getty Images
,
Jim Dyson / Redferns

In his 2019 memoir, Elton revealed that he had a failed hair transplant after he started losing his hair in the mid-'70s. He later tried a weave, which he said made him look as if he had a "dead squirrel on my head." He ultimately decided to wear wigs, saying, "People were absolutely obsessed with my hair, or lack of it, for years. Then I started wearing a wig and virtually no one’s mentioned it since.”

