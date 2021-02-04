Greg Kelly, a host on the far-right Newsmax channel, had a meltdown for not being able to order a Filet-O-Fish sandwich at McDonald’s on Thursday, complaining that employees called him a “male Karen” for demanding to see the manager.
“I just went to a MACDONALD’S and there was no MCFISH on the menu,” Kelly lamented in a Twitter post full of spelling, punctuation and factual errors.
“When the hell did that happen? Is it permanently banned? Or is just my ‘local’ MACDONALD’S. I demanded to see the ‘manager’ but they accused me of being a ‘MALE KAREN’ so i walked out.”
Social media users immediately mocked the anchor, who had baselessly blamed antifa and “outside infiltrators” for the Capitol insurrection fueled by pro-Trump extremists, for trying to order a sandwich that does not actually exist.
On the off chance that Kelly’s whole tweet was a joke ― uh, good one?
But no kooky conspiracy theories here. Just Twitter glee over his tweet.