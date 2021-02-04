Greg Kelly, a host on the far-right Newsmax channel, had a meltdown for not being able to order a Filet-O-Fish sandwich at McDonald’s on Thursday, complaining that employees called him a “male Karen” for demanding to see the manager.

“I just went to a MACDONALD’S and there was no MCFISH on the menu,” Kelly lamented in a Twitter post full of spelling, punctuation and factual errors.

“When the hell did that happen? Is it permanently banned? Or is just my ‘local’ MACDONALD’S. I demanded to see the ‘manager’ but they accused me of being a ‘MALE KAREN’ so i walked out.”

Social media users immediately mocked the anchor, who had baselessly blamed antifa and “outside infiltrators” for the Capitol insurrection fueled by pro-Trump extremists, for trying to order a sandwich that does not actually exist.

A McFish is not a menu item and never has been. It’s a Filet-O-Fish and they don’t serve it during breakfast hours like most of their non breakfast menu. Male Karen was generous, I’d this interaction happened at all, which it probably didn’t. — Timothy Robbins (@TimRobbins44) February 4, 2021

On the off chance that Kelly’s whole tweet was a joke ― uh, good one?

But no kooky conspiracy theories here. Just Twitter glee over his tweet.

Every part of it is perfect, from the McDonald's misspelling to the punctuation, to not knowing the name of the sandwich, to the implication that there's some sort of conspiracy to deny *specifically him* a fillet-o-fish, to the introduction of "male Karen" into the lexicon. ♥️ — 💀 damned sinker 💀 (@dansinker) February 4, 2021

Thoughts and prayers going out to every Male Karen denied a McFish for brunch today. — Carl Robert Keyes 🏳️‍🌈 (@TradeCardCarl) February 4, 2021

so sorry that happened. i was actually working at macdonald’s when a male karen came in asking for something called a “mcfish” so i’m having a rough morning as well. — stimmy puppy (@filth_waste) February 4, 2021

Never let it be said that fascists are remotely decent humans https://t.co/nG3JEPNcQx — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) February 4, 2021

"Male Karen" is ok, but I would have gone with "Sir, this is a Wendy's" — Generation of Vipers (@KeithOK75) February 4, 2021

A male Karen walks into a restaurant he can't spell correctly, asks for something that has never been on the menu, asks to see the manager and leaves in a huff.



Perhaps he should have gone to McDonalds and asked for a Filet-O-Fish.



I'm surprised you didn't pull a gun on them. pic.twitter.com/ReKf9Ugfuu — Skidz (@TA_Skidz) February 4, 2021

just walked into a misspelled fast food restaurant and asked what happened to a menu item that has literally never existed. the teenagers working there called me a "male karen" & kicked me out. looks like the woke mob has struck again, can't believe the mcfish has been cancelled — Buff Orpington (@DocFeezberg) February 4, 2021