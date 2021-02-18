Malia Obama Will Reportedly Join The Writing Team For New Donald Glover Show

Malia Obama is reportedly joining the writing team for a Donald Glover show amid a whopper of a deal with Amazon.

The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama has been recruited as part of the writers room for a potential series by Glover called “Hive,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series is “rumored to revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure and stem from writer Janine Nabers,” the outlet said. Nabers was previously a producer on HBO’s “Watchman” and a writer for Netflix’s “Away.”

Glover exited his pact with Disney-owned FX “for a multiple-year, eight-figure overall deal with Amazon,” The Hollywood Reporter said. The deal purportedly includes a content channel “that will spotlight Glover’s work and other curated content on Amazon’s Prime Video hub.”

Variety also reported that Obama will be joining the writers room of a Glover project about a “Beyonce-like figure,” citing “sources.”

The 22-year-old Harvard student, who is slated to wrap up her studies at the Ivy League university this year, has previously worked on other TV shows. In 2015, she interned at HBO and even found herself on the set of the explosive series “Girls.”

Creator and star Lena Dunham would later tell Howard Stern that Obama is “an angel.”

“She loved the show, and I mean, obviously we weren’t, like, making her go get our coffee. You’re not going to send [the president’s daughter to get coffee]. But she wanted to do all the jobs. That was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic,” Dunham said in 2017.

She later shared that Obama is “so smart.”

“I once asked her, ‘What’s your favorite movie?’ and she was like, ‘Well, do you want me to list by my favorite director, actor, or cinematographer?’ And I was like, ’You are smarter than me, let’s just be done with that,” said Dunham.