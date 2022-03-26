Malia Obama Will Be A Writer On Donald Glover's New Show

Donald Glover has hired Malia Obama as a writer for his new series, and he has major praise for the former first daughter.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover told Vanity Fair at the season 3 premiere of “Atlanta,” which Glover created and stars in. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Malia Obama and Donald Glover. Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP and Alo Ceballos via Getty Images

Glover signed a deal with Amazon last year for a series reportedly about a “Beyonce-like figure” and potentially titled “Hive.” Obama, then a student at Harvard, was rumored to be joining the writers room, but Glover’s new comments to Vanity Fair confirmed it.

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” he said of the 23-year-old. “Her writing style is great.”

FX CEO John Landgraf announced in February that “Atlanta” would end after its fourth season ― a decision it seemed Glover supported.

“When the conditions are right for something to happen, it happens, and when they’re not, it doesn’t,” Glover said. “The story was always supposed to be what it was.”