NFL Draft prospect Malik Willis wasn’t chosen Thursday in the first round, but the Liberty University quarterback still came away with a memorable moment.

The NFL Network referred to Willis’ companion in Las Vegas as his proud “mom” in a tweet.

The proud look @malikwillis’ mom is giving him 😭 pic.twitter.com/OIVGms9m10 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 28, 2022

But it wasn’t his mom.

“That’s my grandma,” Willis tweeted with laughing emojis.

The NFL Network kept its sense of humor, too.

Oops. 😅



Grandma lookin' good! — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 29, 2022

Willis, one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, is now expected to be taken in the second round.

