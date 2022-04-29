NFL Draft prospect Malik Willis wasn’t chosen Thursday in the first round, but the Liberty University quarterback still came away with a memorable moment.
The NFL Network referred to Willis’ companion in Las Vegas as his proud “mom” in a tweet.
But it wasn’t his mom.
“That’s my grandma,” Willis tweeted with laughing emojis.
The NFL Network kept its sense of humor, too.
Willis, one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, is now expected to be taken in the second round.
Last season, he threw for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns, and ran for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns.