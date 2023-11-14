Man Accused Of Holding Father Captive, Beating Mother In 'Fit Of Rage'

A Nebraska man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly beating his mother, torturing his father and holding his father captive for almost 24 hours.

Seth Ketelhut, 37, was taken into custody on Nov. 6 on charges including domestic assault and false imprisonment. He’s accused of beating his 68-year-old mother and stealing her car earlier this month, then attacking his 67-year-old father and forcing him to sit in a chair for an extended period, local ABC affiliate KLKN reported, citing Ketelhut’s arrest affidavit.

Cass County Jail in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Google Maps

According to KLKN, police say Ketelhut was at his mother’s home on Nov. 4 when she made a derogatory remark about one of his children. She told police that the comment sent Ketelhut into a “fit of rage,” and that he attacked her.

Ketelhut’s mother experienced a stroke and a vertebral artery dissection because of the alleged attack, according to the hospital where she was subsequently treated. She told police officers that Ketelhut stole her car.

The following day, Ketelhut allegedly went to his father’s home in Eagle, Nebraska, and forced his father to sit in a chair for over 20 hours, local NBC affiliate outlet WOWT reported, citing arrest records.

According to the outlet, Ketelhut allegedly struck hit his father on the head with a PVC pipe and forced him to move by stabbing a steak knife near his feet. He allegedly threatened his father with a gun as he flipped a coin and asked, “Are you going to live or die?”

Arrest records reviewed by HuffPost show that Ketelhut is being held on $750,000 bond and booked with warrants in two separate counties.

Ketelhut was arrested and charged in February after a standoff in which he allegedly broke into a church armed with knives, defecated on several Bibles, damaged crosses and drew hate symbols on the walls, local news station KSNB reported earlier this year.