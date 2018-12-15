Man Allegedly Kills Librarian After Getting Banned From The Library

A California man allegedly shot and killed a woman in Sacramento on Tuesday evening two months after he was banned from the library where she worked.

Amber Clark, a 41-year-old supervisor at the North Natomas branch of the Sacramento Public Library, had been sitting in her car outside the building shortly before gunshots were reported. She was declared dead at the scene.

Following a brief slow-speed chase, police arrested 56-year-old Ronald Seay early the following morning.

Investigators allege he wanted to harm Clark, and they have recovered multiple guns in his possession.

“We believe this was not a random act, and we do believe that the victim was targeted,” Sacramento Police Department spokesman Vance Chandler said at a Thursday press conference. Seay allegedly shot at Clark multiple times using a handgun.

Police issued him a no trespass order for causing what they described as a “disturbance” at the library on Oct. 13. The spokesman confirmed that Clark was working at the time but could not say if she directly interacted with Seay.

The incident appears to be the only link between the suspect and victim, Chandler said.

Clark’s husband, Kelly Clark, said in an emailed statement to The Sacramento Bee that his wife, who previously taught at a school in Oklahoma, “pursued professions that served to benefit young people and the betterment of society.”

“She selflessly gave of herself to her community,” he said.

Rivkah Sass, director of the Sacramento Public Library, recalled Clark’s “fierce” nature and dedication to improving accessibility at the library.

“We’re especially grateful for all she did for us, to raise our awareness as a library staff, on serving people with special needs,” Sass said at a press conference on Wednesday, per The Sacramento Bee. “She changed how we program for that particular audience.”