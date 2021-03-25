Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Mother, Uncle During Zoom Video Call

A California man is accused of fatally stabbing his mother and his uncle in a violent attack that authorities said was partially captured on a Zoom call.

Robert Cotton, 32, was arrested Monday after a person participating in the video call witnessed part of the attack on Carol Brown, 67, and Jenneth Preston, 69, and called 911, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“The lady was still talking on the Zoom when the male was dragged out of the house,” LASD Lt. Barry Hall told CBS LA. “That alerted her and then the suspect went inside and attacked her.”

KTLA Robert Cotton is seen being taken into custody outside of a Los Angeles County house where authorities said two people were fatally stabbed on Monday.

Cotton’s relationship to Brown was confirmed by CBS LA and the Pasadena Star News.

A motive for the attack has not been released.

Cotton was arrested outside the Altadena home after returning to the scene in a vehicle that was determined to have been missing from the home, authorities said. He was booked on two counts of murder. Online records show he’s being held on $2 million bail with his first court hearing scheduled for Thursday. An attorney was not listed for him.

Brown was an administrator at Pasadena City College and served as a co-coordinator of the school’s Black STEM program, the college said.

PCC President-Superintendent Erika Endrijonas called her death “a terrible loss.”

“Please know that the college is doing everything it can to assist law enforcement, respond to Carol’s family and loved ones, and mourn this terrible loss,” she said in a statement posted to Facebook Tuesday.