Man Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old While Her Parents Slept

A man who allegedly broke into a California home and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl while her parents slept was charged Tuesday with several counts.
According to a news release from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, Marcos Maldonado allegedly broke into the home through an upstairs balcony on Dec. 2, 2023, and proceeded to sexually assault the 12-year-old “over the course of three hours.”
The victim’s mother told local news outlet KTLA that her daughter woke her up after the assault to tell her what happened and to call the police. She said Maldonado threatened her daughter to remain quiet during the sexual assault.
“He told her that there was a shooter at her window,” the victim’s mother told the outlet.
Culver City Police Department responded to the victim’s home at 7:46 a.m. and recovered footage of Maldonado leaving the area.
Detectives identified Maldonado as the suspect through DNA forensics and arrested him on Jan. 5 after he had left a hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
Police said Maldonado boarded a bus and was headed towards Bakersfield, California, before he was taken into custody.
According to the news release, the 12-year-old girl identified Maldonado through a photo line-up.
Maldonado was charged with two counts of forcible rape of a child under 14 years, one count of sodomy by use of force of victim under 14, and two counts of sexual penetration by use of force of victim under 14.
Maldonado pleaded not guilty to all charges. His bail was set at $1,800,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Prosecutors said if Maldonado is convicted, he will face a maximum life sentence with no possibility of parole.
Culver City Police Department and the Los Angeles DA’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.