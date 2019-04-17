Woman Looking For Man And Child She Photographed Before Notre Dame Fire

A heartwarming photo in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris just an hour before it caught fire has gone viral.

Brooke Windsor of Michigan captured the sweet moment between a man and a little girl, who she presumes to be his daughter, on Monday at 5:57 p.m. local time. The man is swinging the child up in the air in front of the historic cathedral, and both have smiles on their faces.

Brooke Windsor via Twitter The photo Brooke Windsor took in front of Notre Dame Cathedral just an hour before it caught fire.

“I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had,” Windsor tweeted Monday night alongside the image. “Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this.”

I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pEu33ubqCK — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) April 16, 2019

Windsor tweeted that she’s not certain how the two are related and hasn’t been able to identify them yet, but is hopeful the post will eventually get back to them.

She said she and her friends walked to the Louvre after snapping the photo. Her friend later noticed smoke coming from Notre Dame.

“We watched in shock and heartbreak with the rest of Paris,” Windsor told the BBC on Tuesday.

On Monday, around 7 p.m. local time, firefighters responded to a massive fire at the cathedral. The flames spread quickly, causing Notre Dame’s spire to collapse. There were injuries, but no deaths reported from the fire.