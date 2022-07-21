Man Who Died In Horrific Accident At The Weeknd Concert Identified

The Weeknd performs during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

A fun night out turned tragic for one Philadelphia man.

Hugo Sanchez, 32, was sitting on an escalator rail at Lincoln Financial Field during a The Weeknd concert last Thursday when things took a terrible turn around 11 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department told local news channel WPVI.

Authorities say Sanchez lost his balance and plunged approximately 40 feet to his death. He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police told The Philadelphia Inquirer that no foul play is suspected, and the fall appears to be an accident.

HuffPost has reached out to The Weeknd and the Lincoln Financial Field for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

“Hugo was an awesome person. He’d love to travel. He was a good friend,” Sanchez’s friend, Jammal Ransom, told WPVI.

Sanchez was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, on April 24, 1990, according to his obituary.

“Hugo was a positive person who enjoyed traveling, hiking, concerts, beaches and spending time with family and friends,” his obituary reads. “Hugo had a contagious smile and the biggest heart. Hugo leaves behind a legacy of love for his family and life.”

Sanchez worked at The Rothenberg Law Firm in Philadelphia, and was considered “a rising star” at the firm, his employer Marc J. Rothenberg told People in a statement.